Donald Trump's Signature Dance Move Is Now a Thanksgiving Tradition Among Americans

Donald Trump is once again going viral. However, this time, it's not for his controversial statement but for his signature dance moves, which he often performed during the election campaign. The 78-year-old politician's fist-pumping, once considered a laughing stock, has caught on with American families who are now imitating it to express their joy at Thanksgiving.

NEW THANKSGIVING TRADITION



Love seeing entire families doing the iconic Trump Dance 🇺🇸🔥 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TOusDrriCX — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 25, 2024

@TONYxTWO, a right-wing account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a heartwarming video of a get-together of a family with three generations performing the Trump dance in their living room. As they dance, Y.M.C.A played in the background. The post amassed 225K views and hundreds of comments. The post's caption read, "NEW THANKSGIVING TRADITION. Love seeing entire families doing the iconic Trump Dance."

Is anyone else super excited to see that one liberal family member this thanksgiving??? 😂😁🥳😁 pic.twitter.com/bXb2uxdDnw — MindReboot5252 (@truthteller521) November 25, 2024

Among the supporters was @mhduki1 who gushed, "Great to see 3 generations being happy together." A second Trump fan, @LlpartainLori, echoed, "Ok, I'm in. My family will love it." Another X user, @creativewhimsy7, added, "Families uniting in joy, celebrating together with iconic moves," with hashtag #thanksgivingtradition. @jabner0525 wrote, "Such a wonderful sight!" @montoyalouis1 noticed how the kids also joined the MAGA bandwagon, "Love this! Even the kiddos are doing the Trump Dance!"

Donald Trump dances after speaking at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

@derkdiggl3r took a jibe at the left people, "The left is melting over this." Another X fan, @Northwind00100, echoed and schooled them over abortion rights, "See those kids Lefty? See, we RAISE ours. You KILL yours. We've already won. You just don't know it. Happy Thanksgiving." Meanwhile, among the well-wishers were a few critics like @shedalight1122 who argued, "I wonder if they'll be dancing like this when groceries are more expensive and they can't get healthcare and their social security is gone?"

A New Thanksgiving Tradition is born 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/perQ97OONt — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 25, 2024

The same account posted a similar video from another family's Thanksgiving celebrations. However, Trump's dance is not limited to families. More and more videos of people recreating their versions of his fist pumping in the air and hips swaying online. Though he's been doing that for quite a while now, it became more popular after his historic win against Kamala Harris.

Even American athletes have caught the fever of Trump's go-to move. A few days after the 47th president's success in the 2024 elections, footballer Nick Bosa danced on the pitch with his San Francisco 49ers teammates. He showed off his epic imitation of Trump's fist-pumping as a symbol of victory over his competitors like the ex-president does. In addition, Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley, and Za'Darius Smith also copied the celebratory move elsewhere in the NFL.

Jon Jones hit the Donald Trump dance after his win 🤣 🕺 #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/gFyZG2dWTf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 17, 2024

Meanwhile, UFC champion Jon Jones did the same dance inside the ring after beating Stipe Miocic while Trump was present at the game. He said, "I want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here. What do you guys think about my version of Donald Trump?" per BBC. Despite what the critics say, Trump's signature dance is slowly becoming a phenomenon of its own that every age group is loving and embracing.