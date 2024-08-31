Trump Goes Viral For Awkward Dance Moves: "How Can Someone Be THAT Bad at Dancing"

An edited video of Donald Trump's recent rally in Glendale, Arizona went viral on Thursday across social media platforms. As the video progressed, he started to sway slightly and move his arms back and forth. Several of Trump's detractors found the dancing to be 'awkward' and one account even edited the video to sync Trump's movements with the famous Charlie Brown theme song.

Trump debuted a new dance in Michigan yesterday, so I had to do it. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wGK7zT3Taz — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) August 29, 2024

One of the viewers made a snide comment while making fun of the video, "Is this the promo for his bobblehead doll?" Yet another critic made light of the situation by stating, "So now instead of dancing like a 3 yr old, he's dancing like a 2 yr old." One more observer said that Trump's footwork was lacking in the video and stated, "There are cultures in the world where dancing involves the use of the feet." Another one joined in saying, "I know the man's in his 70s, but how can someone be THAT bad at dancing? He looks like a dying fish flopping around up there." Someone griped about how the music is now ruined while adding, "IF YOU JUST RUINED THE PEANUTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL WE WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU. Charlie Brown Allstars I’ll accept…but not A Charlie Brown Christmas & certainly not the Great Pumpkin."

So now instead of dancing like a 3 yr old, he's dancing like a 2 yr old. — Mrs. McD (@MyLateCat) August 29, 2024

Nevertheless, the critics had more fun with another modified video that was published on X. The caption along with the video read, "Jesus f**king Christ. And he really thinks he’s hot." One user humorously stated, "Beautiful. I @realDonaldTrump am the most beautiful person and my dancing is beautiful and nobody dances as beautifully as me. I’m #Trump and I approve this message and so does @VP #Kamala@KamalaHQ". The background music was further the object of ridicule by another commenter who wrote, "That’s the most appropriate circus music I’ve heard for him. The clown car is waiting outside for him."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney

Trump was further insulted by someone who referred to him as a 'clown' and added, "He’s such an idiot. A clown. I could not think of a worse or more embarrassing former President than this person. He’s ‘hot’ as in Wednesday bingo night at the Villages hot. That dance he does is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen." Furthermore, another amusing remark read, "What we are looking at are his back-in-the-day Studio 54 moves. We all know that guy. Can't dance but thinks he's Travolta. What a buffoon, then and now."

But the audience isn't the only one that finds fault with the former president's signature dancing routines. Melania Trump has also criticized the former president's dancing style. During his speech to the Republican Party of California on September 29, 2023, the ex-president said that his wife had criticized his storytelling and dancing as 'unpresidential.' As reported by Newsweek, he told the crowd at the time, "She doesn't like when I dance a little bit to the [campaign] music." He then briefly demonstrated one of his movements while pumping his hands in the air, and then he added, "I said I have a problem because everybody wants it. They are screaming 'dance, dance, dance,'".