Here are 7 TV Shows That Were Called Out For Their Toxic Work Culture

7 Television Shows Whose Cast and Crew Called Out Their Toxic Work Environments

There's an unparalleled excitement in immersing oneself in a new TV show, delving deep into its drama's enthrallment. However, the authentic drama of certain TV shows unfolded away from the cameras. Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and incidents of bullying, these productions seemingly cultivated unhealthy atmospheres, impacting both the cast and crew. Television programs have garnered attention for various on-set matters, ranging from disputes among cast members to significantly heavy accusations. Explore deeper to know about the accounts of these seven TV show sets that reportedly fostered highly toxic environments.

1. America's Next Top Model

Once upon a time, America's Next Top Model stood as the beloved choice of a multitude of viewers. This reality TV spectacle, helmed by Tyra Banks, revolved around multiple young women vying for a chance in the modeling realm and lasted for 24 seasons until its conclusion in 2018. However, the show swiftly became the subject of criticism, with numerous individuals highlighting its problematic aspects. According to Business Insider, various ex-contestants and crew members of the show shared accounts detailing instances of being endangered physically, subjected to body shaming, and compelled to revisit past traumas.

2. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

For an extended period, The Ellen DeGeneres Show held a special place in the hearts of its audience, offering a platform for Ellen's sharp humor and entertaining interviews. Nevertheless, in 2020, this beloved venture found itself under a different spotlight. Movie Web reported that multiple former staff members came forward with testimonies alleging instances of discrimination, racism, and microaggressions perpetrated by certain executive producers of the show. During this period, DeGeneres publicly expressed unawareness of these occurrences, conveying regret for the situation nonetheless.

3. One Tree Hill

For a span of nine seasons, One Tree Hill stood as a beloved choice among young viewers. However, this television show found itself entangled in multiple controversies. The primary issue revolved around the show's creator, Mark Schwahn. Numerous actresses within the cast and even female writers reported instances of harassment and assault allegedly perpetrated by Schwahn. According to Buzzfeed, in 2017, several cast and crew members, including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz, united to sign a letter publicly accusing the showrunner of sexual harassment.

4. The O.C.

When delving into the realm of teen dramas, The O.C. remains a notable inclusion. In a 2013 interview, Tate Donovan, known for his portrayal of Jimmy Cooper, divulged that the youthful ensemble of the show experienced a considerable downturn in attitude, expressing disinterest in continuing with the series, as highlighted in reports by Vulture. Furthermore, Mischa Barton, cast as Marissa Cooper, reportedly encountered conflicts with fellow cast members. Barton openly discussed facing instances of bullying on the set, which played a significant role in her decision to depart from the show in 2006.

5. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy The Vampire Slayer remains an iconic show that left an indelible mark on television history, spanning multiple seasons. Despite the passage of years since its conclusion, the show returned to the spotlight in 2021 following statements made by Charisma Carpenter, one of its actresses. Carpenter bravely disclosed allegations regarding Joss Whedon's abuse of power and the creation of a toxic work environment. Subsequently, Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg also stepped forward to share their testimonies regarding the show's adverse working conditions.

6. Grey’s Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy has been entrenched in controversies throughout its tenure on screen, standing out among shows entangled in such issues. Ellen Pompeo shed light on the toxic environment prevalent during the initial decade on the Grey's Anatomy set. “The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior, really toxic work environment," she recalled as per the reports by Variety. Pompeo also highlighted the glaring pay gap between her and Dempsey, underscoring that Dempsey was earning nearly twice the amount she was making.

7. Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds stands out as a highly acclaimed police procedural TV series, earning a place in television history and representing one of CBS' standout projects. Spanning 15 seasons until its conclusion in 2020, the show received a revival on Paramount+. However, a significant portion of the show's toxic environment was reportedly linked directly to Greg St. Johns, one of the crew's longstanding members. A former crew member recollected an incident where they were dismissed from their role after confronting Johns for allegedly inappropriately touching them.

