Donald Trump's Nephew Fred Trump III Describes His Uncle as 'Atomic Crazy'

In 2020, months before the presidential election, Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, released a book that put her uncle into the media spotlight. Now, Donald's nephew Fred Trump III has also followed a similar pattern as he is coming up with his revealing book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way. Meanwhile, in a recent ABC News interview with host Aaron Katersky, Fred described his uncle as "atomic crazy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

The new book reveals untold stories about the Trump family and delves into Fred's intricate relationship with the former president. During the interview, Fred promoted his new book and said, "And within every family -- people know this -- families are complicated. Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And … he has put his mark on the family history." Explaining more about it, he said, "It means he does things that, even as much as I know him when he's out there now, I sort of shudder and say, 'Is this the same guy I knew? What's making him change? … What got him this way?'"

Fred continued, "But that all being said, I've always had a good relationship. But he's done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, 'How could you still want to have a relationship with him?' He's my uncle. He's family, and that means a lot." Reflecting on a particular moment, Fred recalled asking Donald during a phone call to arrange a medical fund from the family to support the treatment of his disabled son, William. “Without hesitation [Trump] said, ‘Your son doesn’t recognize you. Let him die and move to Florida.' My response was, ‘No, Donald. He does recognize me,'” Fred said.

He added, “Was I surprised? I don’t think you could hear something like that and not be surprised. But that is what he has become. It’s sad.” Moving ahead, the ABC News host asked, "You describe your uncle as incredibly cruel. Why would you want a relationship with him?" To this, Fred said, "I'm not gonna change him I don't think there's anybody that could change him. But I've always enjoyed time with him. And I would hope if he's not elected that he'll calm down. I don't know if that's possible. But my guess is I may not be welcome to any of the golf courses anymore. I'll find others. But I do thank him for the entry to those courses. I'm a heck of a golfer."

Meanwhile, Trump’s Communications Director, Steven Cheung, gave a statement dismissing these allegations. “This is completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order. It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in the media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked," he said. As reported by The Hill, Cheung added, “This is nothing more than a cheap shot to sell copies of a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section."