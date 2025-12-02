Donald Trump’s Nephew Blasts Him for Using an Offensive Slur – “Where Has This Country Gone?”

President Donald Trump has received immense backlash over the last few months for various reasons. Criticism came for his public conduct, policy implementation strategies, or his health rumors, but primarily it’s for his late-night, intense online feuds on Truth Social. These were mainly political at the beginning of his term, but they have turned harsh and personal in recent times.

From Senate leaders of the GOP to people from the opposition, everyone seems to be allegedly pissed over his repeated use of curse words publicly. Now, the 79-year-old’s own family members seem to be joining the list of people.

Trump’s nephew, Fred Trump III, is calling out the president after he used what Fred described as “hurtful” language, especially in a recent social media post.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Fred responded publicly on Nov. 20, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “As the parent of a young adult with severe disabilities, the use of the ‘R’ word is never acceptable and is very hurtful. Where has this country gone that we even have to discuss this?”

These remarks came after Trump used a slur towards 61-year-old Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, the 79-year-old president was asked about his Thanksgiving Truth Social post in which he used the term “ret—ed” to attack the governor.

As the parent of a young adult with severe disabilities, the use of the “R” word is never acceptable and is very hurtful. Where has this country gone that we even have to discuss this? — Fred Trump (@FredTrump_) November 30, 2025

A reporter asked whether he stood by the remark. Trump responded, “There’s something wrong with him, absolutely. Anybody who would do what he did, allowing those people into the state and paying billions of dollars to Somalia… It’s not even functioning like a country. Yes, there’s something wrong with Walz.”

Meanwhile, during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Walz said he did not take Trump’s remarks personally and mocked him in a sly and witty way. He also showed concern over Trump’s health amidst repeated rumors and questioned if the former businessman was fit to be in office.

“This is the most powerful position in the world,” he said. “And we have someone sending out midnight slurs that target our kids while failing to solve any real problems. I’m deeply concerned he cannot do the job.”

Trump deliberately used the R word following a major state fraud scandal involving individuals of Somali descent. The White House seemed to approve the derogatory remark, as the officials reposted the comments with a teary-eyed laughing emoji.

Fred C. Trump III is the son of Donald Trump’s late brother, Fred Trump Jr. He is an American author, real estate executive, and advocate for people with disabilities.

His 26-year-old son William was born with a KCNQ2 mutation, a rare genetic condition described by doctors as a potassium channel deletion. He is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair.

Fred has opened up about Donald Trump’s alleged insensitive behavior towards his son in his memoir titled “All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way,” which was released in 2024.

Fred Trump III reportedly described visiting his uncle at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York, where his response to a kind request shocked him.

When he mentioned that his son William’s medical fund might need additional help, which Donald had contributed to in the past, the 79-year-old allegedly dismissed him, saying, “I don’t know. He doesn’t recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.”

OMG!!!! Not only did Donald Trump tell his nephew Fred Trump III that disabled people “should just die.” He also told Fred “your son doesn’t recognize you, let him die and move to Florida” when discussing the fund for Fred’s disabled son. Can Trump get any more vile?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/qsWU1Zkoen — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 30, 2024

When the book was released, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied the allegations entirely, calling them fabricated and “fake news,” as he reassured the media that the Republican candidate would never use such crude language.

Apart from Fred, his sister, Mary Trump, who has been a longstanding opponent of her uncle and his ideologies, also slammed her uncle’s remarks on several occasions.

The psychologist and critic claims Trump is physically and mentally unfit to be in office and often talks about the alleged tactics of how he’s turning America into an authoritarian style of leadership on her YouTube channel.