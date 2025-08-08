Donald Trump’s Neon Tie and Wild Hair Spark Ronald McDonald Comparisons – And Not Everyone’s Loving It

For someone obsessed with golden interiors, golden branding, and golden fries, Donald Trump’s fashion choice during an Oval Office briefing in August 2025 was blinding. Rocking a highlighter-yellow tie that clashed with the decor and his bronzed skin, the president drew instant comparisons to none other than the retired mascot of his favorite fast food chain: Ronald McDonald!

At a glance, Donald Trump’s ensemble looked less like presidential attire and more like cosplay gone off the rails. The moment was captured on camera during a Q&A session on the Ukraine war, but it was hard to focus on geopolitics when Trump’s neon neckwear dominated the frame. Social media did what it does best: roasted him to a crisp.

This yellow tie was the yellow that makes school buses look dull. The kind that suggests someone lost a bet at Banana Republic. And it matched nothing in the Oval Office. Not the flags, not the drapes, not even Donald Trump’s signature orangey tan.

If the goal was “blinding caution sign meets French fry wrapper,” he nailed it.

Some speculated that the jarring hue was no accident.

Color theory tells us neon yellow can come to mean unease, something that might align with several recent concerns about Trump’s health. Diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency earlier this year, the 79-year-old president has been looking noticeably frailer. Could this be a subliminal cry for McNuggets? Or was he missing his golden arches so severely that he decided to become them?

The sartorial blunder calls back to Trump’s baffling McDonald’s PR stunt in October 2024.

Just weeks before the election, Trump “worked” a staged 15-minute shift at a Bucks County McDonald’s. Photos showed him waving through the drive-thru window. Still, Editor-in-Chief of Meidas News Ron Filipkowski soon debunked the act and revealed the location was closed to the public, the cars were rehearsed, and the event was…essentially a McFraud!

Trump going to work at McDonalds, just to one-up Kamala, might be his greatest troll of all time 😂 pic.twitter.com/k19SzYQwp1 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) October 20, 2024

To add insult to injury, the McDonald’s itself had failed a health inspection. Employees weren’t wearing hairnets or gloves, and Trump, unsurprisingly, followed suit. When asked to wash his hands, he declined, insisting they were already clean.

Because of course they were.

Twitter/X users were merciless. “He finally found a job he might be able to handle… Nah,” one user quipped. “Glad to see he’ll have a job to go to when he loses the election,” said another. he didn’t lose and was back in office in January 2025, but that’s a story for a different time. One couldn’t help but reference Trump’s lack of financial transparency: “You know they didn’t have him touching any of the cash at all.”

But the McPerformance wasn’t just for show; it was likely a dig at former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has previously spoken about working at McDonald’s in college. At the end of his “shift,” Donald Trump crowed, “Now I have worked at McDonald’s. I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” per CBS News.

Yellow tie today. Trump doesn’t seem happy today though. pic.twitter.com/SdtKlHLnS4 — Debbie (@TheInlet72) August 7, 2025

If the yellow tie was meant to continue that bizarre fast food thread, it certainly fed into the spectacle. Between the garish accessory, wild post-assassination hair, and the performative populism, Trump’s look was giving “McMessy.”

So, is the tie a warning sign? A costume? A not-so-subtle call for a Super Size combo? Whatever it was, Donald Trump might love McDonald’s, but fashion-wise, we’re not lovin’ it.

