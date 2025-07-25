Donald Trump’s Name in Epstein Files? Here’s Why He’s Screaming “Hoax”

President Donald Trump has taken to the internet once more to express his frustration, and surprisingly, it’s not about his usual subjects like Joe Biden, China, or AI gone haywire. This time, it’s Jeffrey Epstein who’s got him all riled up again.

After weeks of avoiding questions about his ties to the infamous convicted s-x offender, Donald Trump lost his cool on Thursday night with a series of heated posts on Truth Social. He insisted it’s all a “Jeffrey Epstein SCAM,” concocted by the “Radical Left Democrats” to pull attention from what he proudly claims are “the BEST six months in Presidential history.”

This explosive revelation came just hours after reports from several sources, such as The Daily Beast and CNN, that Attorney General Pam Bondi had told Trump back in May that his name was actually listed in the Epstein files. It’s somewhat surprising, considering that just a few days ago, on July 15, the president was saying that no such briefing ever took place.

The Wall Street Journal reportedly said that Donald Trump once sent Jeffrey Epstein a gushing birthday letter for his 50th, with a line in it that went, “May every day be another wonderful secret.” But Trump went on to simply deny it and even talked about suing the magazine for a massive $10 billion, calling the whole thing “fake.”

The situation got intense after the Deputy AG at the Justice Department, Todd Blanche, had a meeting with Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy Ghislaine Maxwell in jail last Thursday. This has everyone guessing what’s happening behind the scenes with the government’s investigation. Then, Trump jumped in and said he wants those secret “Grand Jury Files” made public, claiming it’ll show he didn’t do anything wrong.

He also suggested that some Democrats might have made the whole thing up.

🤠 If anybody thinks that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files in a negative way is completely stupid!! We know that the Democrats would have used that against him in a heartbeat they hate Donald Trump they would have run that information in the ground to nail Trump… pic.twitter.com/uSU9jAgYkq — bigcook63🇺🇲🤠 (@bigcook699) July 24, 2025

While all of this was going on, the government had been playing a bit of a two-step dance with the Epstein case earlier in 2025. They had talked up the idea of releasing a huge number of files, saying there would be “tens of thousands of videos” that would shed light on everything. But then, they sort of backpedaled on that.

The Department of Justice put out a memo on July 7th, saying that, after looking into it all, they were convinced that Epstein had taken his own life. They found “no basis” to keep sharing more information.

The icing on the cake? Elon Musk‘s June 5 post (that has since been deleted) suggested that Trump might have been dragging his feet on the disclosure because, well, “he’s in the files.”

Tara Palmeri – journalist who investigated Epstein for 2+ years – explains Elon Musk’s comment that ‘Trump is in the Epstein Files’ on TMZ Live:

Tara Palmeri: “President Trump is in the files in the sense that he’s in the flight logs. He’s in the little black book. Just because… pic.twitter.com/tZq1yIUTUx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 8, 2025

The friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk never really bounced back after that.

As of now, the White House is saying that just because the President’s name is in those files doesn’t mean he did anything wrong. But that picture from Mar-a-Lago with Trump, Melania, Epstein, and Maxwell sure isn’t helping his image!