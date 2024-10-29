Donald Trump’s 'Little Secret' With Speaker Mike Johnson Could Secure Him the Election

Donald Trump's cryptic remark about a 'little secret' with House Speaker Mike Johnson has set Washington abuzz with speculation about potential election strategies. During a packed MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, Trump hinted to his supporters, "I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House. Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a little secret — we will tell you what it is when the race is over."

Trump: I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the house, our little secret is having a big impact, he and I have a little secret, we will tell you what it is when the race is over pic.twitter.com/sKXCLblyLO — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2024

The former president's cloak-and-dagger announcement prompted intense debate about its implications for the upcoming election. Democratic Representative Dan Goldman from New York voiced serious concerns about the timing of Trump's New York rally. "Why did Donald Trump come to New York nine days before the election? The state is going to go to Kamala Harris," Goldman noted, pointing out that "the House really runs through New York" with seven crucial races that could determine the majority, as per The Guardian.

Here is @SpeakerJohnson response re his “little secret” with Trump —> pic.twitter.com/iya33jqR64 — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson, shifting the focus to Democrats, stated, "Speaking of secrets, Harris knew Joe Biden was physically and mentally impaired and kept it a secret. The F.B.I. knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real and kept it secret. They also knew Russia collusion was fake and kept that secret, too."

Political analysts have raised alarming possibilities about what this secret might entail. According to Boston College history professor, Heather Cox Richardson, "It seems possible—probable, even—that Trump was alluding to putting in play the plan his people tried in 2020...to create enough chaos over the certification of electoral votes in the states to throw the election into the House of Representatives," as per The Daily Beast.

The scenario Richardson describes could be particularly significant given the current political landscape. In a contingent election, each state delegation in the House gets a single vote for president, regardless of population size. This means California's 52 representatives would have the same voting power as Vermont's single representative—a system that currently favors Republicans. Some Trump allies have attempted to downplay the comment, suggesting they might simply refer to ongoing tele-rallies with Republican members of Congress. Trump spokesman, Steven Cheung, also emphasized the same. He stated, "President Trump has done countless tele-rallies reaching millions of Americans across the country in key regions that help bolster Republicans in congressional races," as per The New York Times.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024, in Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

However, Johnson's role in the 2020 election controversy adds weight to more serious interpretations. As a constitutional lawyer, he supported efforts to challenge the previous election results, including backing a Texas lawsuit attempting to overturn results in four swing states. Former Representative Liz Cheney has expressed her doubts about Johnson's commitment to constitutional obligations in certifying election results. While recent reforms to the Electoral Count Act have strengthened safeguards against election interference, concerns persist about potential vulnerabilities. The Speaker's position still carries significant influence—they could potentially organize Republican lawsuits, pressure state election boards, or challenge electors from certain states.