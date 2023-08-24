Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Surrenders In 2020 Georgia Election Case

The show has begun for Donald Trump and his allies as one of his former attorneys and ex-mayor of the United States of America, Rudy Giuliani, has surrendered in front of authorities at Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, for allegedly attempting to thwart the 2020 elections in Georgia.

The news has hit a new low for Giuliani, who earned a name for himself in aggressive racketeering cases as a former federal prosecutor and is now facing charges for the same offense, according to The Guardian. The 79-year-old left his New York apartment building, where reporters queued outside, awaiting his statement.

Giuliani emerged looking poised and said, "I am going to Georgia, and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel I'm defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," reports CBS News. His legal team met with Dist. Atty. Fani Willis to negotiate a $150,000 bond before he proceeded to surrender.

The former mayor continued, "I don't know if I plead today, but if I do, I'll plead not guilty. And I'll get photographed, isn't that nice? A mugshot, (of) the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail." Alongside Trump, Giuliani faces the most criminal charges in the 41-count indictment handed over by the grand jury.

He sounded self-assured and confident while addressing the charges against him: "You find a prosecutor who has a better record than mine in the last hundred years —I bet you don't." Trump's ex-attorney boasted, "I'm the same Rudy Giuliani who took down the mafia, made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere, and I'm fighting for justice."

Truth and justice will prevail.#AmericasMayorLive 🇺🇲 https://t.co/pE1Krg9mZc — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 24, 2023

A source reported that he was accompanied by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. Although a longtime ally of Giuliani, Kerik is not one of the nineteen defendants in the case. The indictment claims against Giuliani are "in furtherance of the conspiracy" to overturn the election and seek to push legislators in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan to "unlawfully appoint" presidential electors from their states. However, Giuliani has denied all the allegations and blamed Fulton County District Attorney Willis.

He told reporters, "This indictment is a travesty." He defended his side of the story and claimed he has always been on the American side: "It's an attack on—not just me, not just President Trump … this is an attack on the American people. If this could happen to me, who is probably the most prolific prosecutor in American history and the most effective mayor for sure, it can happen to you."

He left to surrender with his lead lawyer, John Esposito, on a private jet, and Eastman said his legal team is confident that he will be "fully vindicated." Former President Trump has declared on his Truth Social media platform that he will turn himself in on Thursday and has refused to accept any wrongdoing.

