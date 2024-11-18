Donald Trump's Ex Marla Maples' Election Post Has Everyone Pointing Out The Same Thing

In July, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples made a surprising statement. She stated that she was open to supporting his reelection campaign in any capacity, even offering to be his vice president if need be. The President-elect’s second wife emphasized that the entire Trump family stands united behind Donald's bid for the White House. When Donald ultimately won by a whopping margin, Maples celebrated in support. In a November 14 Instagram post, she shared moments from an election night event at Mar-a-Lago, fueling speculation about her intentions.

Marla Maples at the 'Line In The Sand' premiere on October 23, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ivan Apfel)

She penned on Instagram, "Nov 5th, we gathered as friends with a shared vision to unite our nation and restore the values instilled by our forefathers while celebrating the light and joy within all of us." As reported by The List, Maples also praised Donald's recent decision to pick Vivek Ramaswamy for the Department of Government Efficiency. However, her outspoken support of Donald has come under fire, with netizens questioning her sincerity. A person asked, "Why are you even more noisy than Melania, Trump's wife? We should be seeing her everywhere not you the ex from decades past."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

Another Instagram user echoed, "He didn't pick you back then and he's still not picking you and your daughter now...How embarrassing, have some self-respect at this point, Jesus Christ." In a similar vein, one chimed, "You really crack me up. You stole somebody else's husband and you're sitting there gluten about how wonderful the Republicans are. You have no weight to say anything. I don't even think you're in touch with life." Meanwhile, others wondered if she was being paid to support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

Maples' affair with Donald caused his divorce from his first wife, Ivana Trump, in 1990. They got married in 1993, but by 1999, their relationship met the same fate, with Maples raising their daughter on her own. In an interview, Maples acknowledged that marriages can be difficult, particularly when there is media scrutiny. As reported by The Daily Beast, she once disclosed that her daughter, Tiffany Trump, had a significant role in Donald's 2016 presidential campaign, which sparked her interest in politics.

In addition to publicly endorsing Donald, Maples also supported him through his contentious legal battles. She was once questioned on the lawsuit brought by author Jean E. Carroll, which resulted in Donald being found guilty of defamation and sexual abuse by a federal jury in Manhattan. Maples clearly stated that she believed Donald was innocent, as reported by the New York Post. She also downplayed his guilty verdict in the Manhattan hush money case in May. Despite their divorce, Maples made it clear that she holds no ill will toward both Donald and his current wife Melania Trump.