In a fundraising triumph, Donald J. Trump's campaign announced a staggering $45.5 million haul for the period from July through September, a sum that significantly outpaced his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign disclosed raising $15 million earlier in the day, per NY Times. According to AP the surge in funds for Trump's campaign, buoyed in part by a surge of contributions following the release of his mug shot in Georgia following his fourth indictment, provides the former president with a crucial financial advantage at a pivotal moment in the campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Here’s What's 'Ironical' About Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis’ Wedding

As of October, the Trump campaign reported having $37.5 million on hand, with $36 million earmarked for spending in the 2024 primary race. In contrast, top aides to DeSantis revealed that their campaign had raised $15 million during the same quarter, entering October with only $5 million available for the primary race.

The Trump campaign's statement suggested that DeSantis's fundraising figures were "a grave indication that Ron’s candidacy may not live to see the Iowa caucuses in January or even the end of this month." While these claims remain speculative, the significant financial disparity could pose challenges for DeSantis's campaign moving forward.

"Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that the Republican presidential frontrunner raised more than $45.5 million for his political operation during the third quarter of this year, improving his haul over the previous three-month period.



His campaign credited… pic.twitter.com/c79hmiLnGV — Just Human (@realjusthuman) October 5, 2023

Notably, other campaigns are yet to disclose their fundraising figures for July, August, and September. Independent verification of these numbers will only be possible upon the filing of public reports, due on October 15.

Also Read: Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Grills Florida Governor Ron Desantis About His Lagging Poll Numbers

Trump's fundraising efforts have exhibited a consistent upward trajectory throughout the year, showcasing a formidable financial war chest. In contrast, DeSantis's campaign has faced challenges, with declining poll numbers and media coverage highlighting internal struggles, including two rounds of staff layoffs over the summer.

According to some people, Ron DeSantis would be broke, but he received 15 million dollars in donations and NBD received 20 to 30 million.



This campaign is far from over. — Sultan Santis 🐊🇺🇸 (@SultanSantis) October 4, 2023

Also Read: Here’s Revisiting Claims That Ron DeSantis ‘Abused’ Guantanamo Bay Detainees

In response to the changing dynamics, DeSantis' team decided to relocate around 1/3rd of their staff from the current Tallahassee headquarters in Florida to Iowa. This move underscores DeSantis' efforts to establish a stronger presence in Iowa, the kickoff state, where he aims to make a stand against Trump's dominance. The polls indicate a shifting landscape, with DeSantis trailing behind not only Trump but also lagging behind former Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina in key early states such as New Hampshire and South Carolina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, clarified that the $45.5 million figure did not account for any potential refunds that Trump's political action committee might have received from an allied super PAC. Trump's PAC, which has been instrumental in covering his legal fees amid four indictments, had requested a refund of a $60 million transfer to the super PAC last year, returning over $12 million in the first half of the current year.

More from Inquisitr

10 Things To Know About Ron DeSantis, the Republican White House Hopeful

8 Most Controversial Laws Passed By 2024 Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis in Florida This Year