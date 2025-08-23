It was supposed to be a typical press event. But what unfolded on a recent Friday in the nation’s capital was anything but. President Donald Trump faced the cameras and microphones to talk about the FBI’s surprising move to search the home of John Bolton, who used to be the country’s top security advisor. This wasn’t the kind of gathering where you’d expect a how-to on hair and makeup.

Instead, it was a serious situation that had everyone’s attention.

But while he took a dig at Bolton, his bronzer spoke volumes. The cameras didn’t miss an embarrassing smudge of orange makeup transferring to the white neckline of his shirt. This noticeable blunder only grew more prominent as the event progressed.

Fox News interrupted its regular schedule to broadcast President Donald Trump’s speech in real-time, allowing viewers to witness a fashion faux pas firsthand. A glaring stain was visible under the bright lights as he discussed various topics, such as TikTok, accused the media of spreading “fake news“, and criticized “low life” Bolton, a former national security advisor.

Throughout his speech, he wore a freshly minted red hat with the bold claim that he was correct about everything. On the other hand, the cap was too big for his head, cast a red shadow over his nose, and contributed to his disheveled look.

With makeup mishaps seemingly becoming a recurring theme, this isn’t President Donald Trump’s first sticky situation. Pun intended!

Back in February, sharp-eyed onlookers couldn’t help but notice a heavy layer of foundation on his hands during his trip to France. The unusual sight sparked reports that the makeup was used to cover up some bruising. His doctor later explained it as a result of “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which sounds reasonable.

But the plot thickens…or should we say, thins?

In July, his complexion came back into the spotlight when it was disclosed that he has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). This condition is quite common among those over 70, but it’s not something you’d want to hide with a bit of cover-up. The President isn’t immune to the little quirks that come with age, or the occasional slip of the cosmetic brush.

During his meeting with murderous Russian war criminal Vladimir Putin, Trump put his swollen cankles on full display. The pedophile president’s health has been under scrutiny since he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/WZEpJBidcO — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 16, 2025

Even at 79, United States President Donald Trump frequently boasts about his appeal to the youth, particularly when discussing a 36-point advantage with TikTok users during his time on the campaign trail.

This is quite an unexpected twist, considering he once called the app a significant threat to the nation’s security in 2020 and even tried to ban it altogether. Fast forward to today, and the White House is now an active participant on TikTok with an official account. Trump’s views on the app have also done a 180-degree turn. He’s been heard saying privacy concerns are overrated and he is “a fan of TikTok.”

Quite the picture on CNN right now as Trump questions the patriotism of – and defends the FBI raid on – John Bolton, and says that he is “chief law enforcement officer.” Then claims to be a “fan” of TikTok downplaying security concerns about China while wearing an absurd cult of… pic.twitter.com/1NvAUUs2kU — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) August 22, 2025

While Donald Trump is set to take the podium at midday, a wardrobe adjustment or a premium setting spray might be in order. What’s certain is that the president’s distinctive orange hue is as newsworthy as his words.

Despite the speech aiming to lead the news, his collar revealed too much about his tanning habits!