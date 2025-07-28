Donald Trump’s Balding Hair Strikes Again at Scotland Trip—And the Internet’s Having a Field Day

Social media users did not let this chance to mock President Donald Trump‘s hair go. As soon as his photos from his five-day visit to Scotland started surfacing, netizens were quick to point out his thinning hair. He tried to hide the bald spots by combing his hair back, but his hair is so thin that they could barely cover the loss.

Many people commented on the severe hair thinning, saying his hairline is holding on to dear life and lies are catching up. Another one said it’s not a style but a struggle. Trump may be trying to style it, spray it, and swirl it in hopes that no one will notice.

However, that is having the opposite effect, as people notice other things, such as his bruised hands and swollen ankle. Meanwhile, people have also been demanding the release of Epstein files, although Trump is all about his awaited tariffs.

In a recent meeting with the European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, he confirmed a 15% duty on the EU, reaching half of what he was imposing earlier. People discovered how much Trump’s hairline has thinned over the past few months during this meeting.

Trump appears to be losing it “Oh shit. Look, I’m looking at the back of my head. What the hell. I don’t like, I look over and now I look up there, I see, I’m having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That’s not good” pic.twitter.com/CBRx33DHbZ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024



One user joked that one can count the number of individual hair strands on his head. Another one said MAGA supporters may get this photo framed to worship him. Netizens were witty and unhinged with their comments on Trump’s looks. One user said he sounds and looks like a mess with no redeeming qualities.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been mocked for his hair. He was earlier trolled for showing up in Home Alone-inspired windswept hair at a Florida golf course. Netizens pointed out his hair was too blonde, and he was sporting this new haircut, looking similar to Buzz McCallister from the movie.

One time, social media users pointed out his two-toned bleach hair, which may have been a stylist error. Trump is also under the radar for his fake tan that looks orange, while he also relies on bronzer to achieve that sun tan.

Trump is really embarrassed about this photograph taken today, showing his massive bald head hiding under his comb over Wouldn’t it be a shame if this photo along with #CombOver went viral? pic.twitter.com/EWKbqs8gNv — BlueDream (@58bugeye) July 1, 2023



However, it’s not always perfect and sometimes gets patchy. Moreover, when his eyebags look huge and paler than the rest of his face, the tan appears even more prominent.

At times, people have also speculated that he wears a toupee, but he has denied that–these are all his natural hair. Given his age, hair thinning is natural. But he has also had a cognitive decline.

He often does not understand or hear what a reporter is asking. Recently, a reporter repeated the question even when he asked someone near him what she was saying. Speech slurring is also starting to happen to him, and many are saying that he’s disintegrating before everyone’s eyes.