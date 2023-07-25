Donald Trump's Trial on Unlawful Storage of Hundreds of Secret Documents Scheduled for May 2024

In May 2024, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial for two weeks on 37 federal counts related to claims that he illegally stored hundreds of sensitive documents after leaving office. Charges against the former president include giving officials who wanted to acquire national security documents false information and illegally holding onto those materials. Trump pleaded not guilty after being charged on June 8.

According to a U.S. court ruling recently issued, the trial for former President Donald Trump's suspected misuse of confidential documents will start on May 20, 2024. According to the prosecution, Trump allegedly placed boxes of paperwork at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, property. The documents found were related to nuclear weapons, foreign armies, and CIA operations while also displayed them to visitors at his golf club. Trump's attorneys had asked that the trial takes place after the election in November of next year, which might have rendered the allegations moot because a president in office is immune from prosecution, per The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

The news about the jury trial date was revealed by Trump-appointed Florida judge Aileen Cannon, reports Reuters. In the past, Trump has called the accusations a "travesty of justice" and said that his treatment was akin to "Stalinist Russia and communist China." A second trial on alleged "hush money" payments made to adult movie star Stormy Daniels is also scheduled for a New York court in March. Trump continues to be the Republican front-runner after extending his advantage in the polls over challengers Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis.

The trial date "allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting" the criminal case, according to a Trump official. Trump's legal issues are just one of several he must deal with while running for office in 2024. He recently revealed that he had received a letter informing him that he is the subject of an investigation by a grand jury probing efforts to void his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The former president recently posted on social media, saying, "A letter from the special counsel informed he was a 'target of their investigation.'" The former president stated on social media that he had to appear before a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," according to the BBC.

To prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump supporters stormed Congress on January 6, 2021. "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter… stating that I am a target of the January 6 grand jury investigation." Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

