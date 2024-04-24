Donald Trump 'Wilfully' Violates Gag Order, Judge Says His Lawyer is 'Losing All Credibility'

Donald Trump proceeded to criticize Michael Cohen during his statements at the end of Monday's sessions, seemingly unfazed by the impending contempt hearing. "When are they going to look at all the lies that Cohen did at the last trial? He got caught lying in the last trial. He got caught lying -- pure lying," Trump ranted. Subsequently, Judge Juan Merchan, in a surprise reprimand, threatened to put the former President under oath to address his 'threatening' social media statements. Merchan also remarked that Trump's attorney, Tod Blanche, was 'losing all credibility' due to his 'silly' arguments.

Tuesday’s session of Donald Trump’s criminal trial began with a heated clash between Justice Juan Merchan and Trump’s lead lawyer over a gag order. It ended with an insider look into a tabloid newspaper practice. Watch the major takeaways. https://t.co/P9CC9cY59T pic.twitter.com/LnYuxoyHqO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2024

The judge deliberated on whether to hold Trump in contempt of court for disobeying a gag order that forbids him from publicly criticizing the witnesses and other parties associated with the hush money trial. As per The Daily Mail, if the judge determines that Trump broke the gag order, the statute allows imprisonment for up to 30 days. Even though the 'defendant seems to be angling for that,' prosecutor Christopher Conroy informed the court that they were not yet seeking a penalty. The prosecution instead requested an injunction to compel the Republican leader to remove the offending social media posts with a $1,000 fine for each.

As former president Donald Trump arrived at court, he called the gag order 'unfair' because it did not prevent other people from criticizing him. Trump has tested the limits of that gag order imposed by the judge in his New York criminal hush-money trial https://t.co/BGi2gvOX1T pic.twitter.com/NnjTPmRd6i — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2024

Despite being bound by the gag order, the 2024 GOP frontrunner posted scathing comments on his Truth Social account. He called Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels 'two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our country dearly.' Trump also criticized the jury while being under oath. As per CBS News, Merchan asked Blanche to identify the nature of those attacks multiple times. Blanche did not provide particular instances but stated that both Daniels and Cohen had publicly criticized Trump before the trial.

Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:07 AM EST 04/10/24 pic.twitter.com/2xKj6h0sgG — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2024

"Give me one, give me the most recent one that he is responding to," Merchan requested. "I don't have a particular tweet that is dispositive," Blanche argued, inquiring why the example had to be 'recent.' "I'm asking the questions, OK? I'm going to decide whether your client is in contempt or not, so please don't turn it around," Merchan said. Blanche contended that Trump didn't think sharing other people's content violated the gag order. "Are you testifying under oath that that's his position?" Merchan asked. "I'd like to hear that. Or do you want me to accept it just because you're saying it?"

Blanche's attempts to clarify Trump's provocative posts just made Merchan irate. He brought up a post by Trump that quoted Fox News host Jesse Waters. The judge emphasized that it was a quote and not a repost. "It's not as if President Trump is going out and targeting individuals," defense attorney Blanche refuted. "He's responding to salacious, repeated attacks by these witnesses."

I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom with respect to a case that everyone, including the D.A., felt should never have been brought. They can talk… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 2, 2024

"The Gag Order did not prohibit President Trump from responding to political attacks, and we submit that's what he is doing in these posts," defense attorney Emil Bove said, as per ABC News. During last week's jury selection, Merchan also chastised Trump for his intimidating 'muttering' during a prospective juror's speech. "He was speaking in the direction of the juror. I will not tolerate that. I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make that crystal clear, "Judge Merchan stated.