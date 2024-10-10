Donald Trump Warns The New York Times 'You’re Going to Have So Much Fun' as He Promises Retaliation

Former President Donald Trump and podcast host, Ben Shapiro, recently sat down for an interview. There was one exchange that caught everyone's attention—Trump's warning to The New York Times. It seemed as though he was committing to take revenge on the media giant. This conversation began after Shapiro accused the mainstream media of hiding information about an alleged assault involving Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. He also accused them of manipulating the narrative in the days leading up to the presidential election.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Shapiro asked, “How do you fight a legacy media that is once again rigging the informational environment of the election?" As reported by HuffPost, Trump said, “The New York Times is one of the most dishonest of all. I watched this New York Times, and it’s a classic. Wait until you see what I’m going to do with them, you’re going to have so much fun.” He continued, “In three, four, five days, this is the most dishonest newspaper. They are disgusting." The New York Times has recently backed Harris for president while recounting Trump's shortcomings.

People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

During the conversation, the Republican nominee did not disclose his plan; but he has a history of threatening media outlets due to negative coverage or allegations of bias. Trump famously declared the media to be the enemy of the American people back in 2017 and has since called journalists the most dishonest people. While targeting NBC News, Trump tweeted, "With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!" As per CNN, he also stated, "Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to the public!"

Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Trump also shared several posts on X (formerly Twitter) targeting the media houses. In one of his tweets, he wrote, "People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" In another post, the former President stated, "Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!"

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

In one X post, Trump labeled the mainstream media as the "LameStream Media" and as he wrote, "The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!" Last year, a Trump ally also warned that a second Trump administration might take criminal or civil actions against media figures. The person said, "We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in the government, but in the media, yes, we're going to come after the people in the media, who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig the elections, we're going to come after you."

Trump just said he’s going to support modifying the 25th amendment so that if a Vice President like Kamala ever conspires to cover up the decline of a president again like she did with Biden, they will be removed from office pic.twitter.com/KsYSTJ5tnz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, during his chat with Shapiro, Trump also hinted that the 25th Amendment should be used to oust both President Biden and Vice President Harris. Trump said, "I think they should do a double 25th amendment. Just get them both out. Who's third in line? Because it's just terrible." As reported by Newsweek, Trump suggested in September that the 25th Amendment should be altered to allow the removal of a vice president who is dishonest or involved in covering up the president's inability to perform their duties.