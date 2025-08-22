Donald Trump Wants to Redo D.C.’s National Parks Into Golf Courses – Says, “I Know More About Grass Than Any Human Being”

Since his second term began, Donald Trump has been too keen on rebranding everything to his name. Now, as his latest venture to further his efforts, the POTUS expressed his willingness to turn D.C.’s national parks into golf clubs, something he loves, and owns a few across the globe. By now, we all know that if there’s any sport Trump is a fan of, it’s golf.

So, it’s not surprising that he mused on this on Thursday during the meeting with police and military personnel at his war-on-crime speech in the capital.

While speaking with the U.S. Park Police’s Anacostia Operations Facility, the Republican President said, “One of the things we are going to be redoing is your parks.” He continued, “I’m very good at grass because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being I think anywhere in the world.”

While it may sound like a bold claim, Donald Trump‘s statement is actually considerable, given he has already built around 19 golf courses across the world, as stated by the Trump Organization.

On Thursday, he shared his plans for turning the capital’s national parks into golf courses. “We’re going to be re-grassing all your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. It’ll look like… Trump National Golf Club.”

The POTUS then delved into the psychological connection between humans and grass in an attempt to convince his officials. “Grass has a life, You know that? Grass has a life. We have a life and grass has a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago,” Trump preached with a philosophical rumination.

.@POTUS on revitalizing Washington, D.C.: “One of the things that we’re going to be redoing is your parks… we’re going to be regrassing all of your parks… It will look like Augusta. It will look like, more importantly, Trump National Golf Club — that’s even better.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/4x0mbVrRjM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

“We’re going to be rebuilding all of your parks and it’s gonna happen fast, it’s gonna go up like a miracle, so you do the job on safety and I’ll get this place fixed up physically,” he told the law enforcement of D.C. on Thursday.

According to the Daily Beast, the Washington D.C. currently have around 30 national parks or a few more. It also includes the National Park Service-maintained White House and President’s Park and the Smithsonian Ground.

The National Park Agency is a part of the Department of the Interior led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. He was spotted standing quietly beside the President as he rambled on about his love for golf.

Interestingly, his botanical reflections on Thursday further unfolded his contemplative changes lately, which is something unusual for Trump who, otherwise loves to boast about his endeavors. Just two days ago, following the White House summit, he told Fox & Friends, “I want to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing [that] I’m not doing well. I hear I’m at the bottom of the totem pole.”