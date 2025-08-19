Donald Trump Says He Can ‘Get to Heaven’ – But Only If He Pulls Off This One Wild Feat

Ever since Donald Trump meddled in the Russia-Ukraine war, he hasn’t stopped boasting about his “efforts” to reach a peace deal. Now, he thinks he would be “going to heaven” because of how much work he is putting into it. The morning after hosting European leaders at the White House, the U.S. President spoke on Fox & Friends, where he discussed the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He was asked to respond to the reports that claimed that Trump had phoned Vladimir Putin in the middle of his summit with the European leaders. At first, he went rambling about his relationship with the Kremlin leader, and then made a surprising comment regarding the peace negotiation.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” the President said. He then became a little candid and added, “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” Trump said.

The Republican leader then delved further into the other reasons he thinks would increase his chance at a heavenly entry. He began with his influence in ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May over the Pahalgam incident. “Well, I think I saved a lot of lives with India-Pakistan; they were going at it,” Trump said.

“Planes were being shot down, that was maybe going to be a nuclear war if I let that go,” he gloated while the hosts attempted to put a pause to his rambling. However, as we know, Trump wouldn’t stop that easily. The U.S. President then took pride in stopping the Iran-Israel conflict, mentioning, “That was a big one.”

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump openly asks for recognition for his peacekeeping efforts. According to a report last week, he and his officials have even complained about not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

In one of his typical Truth Social rants in June, he wrote, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me.”

Despite what he says, he secretly but surely has eyes on the Peace Prize, given that he reportedly phoned Norway’s Finance Minister last week to discuss the matter, among other things.