The former president Donald Trump made a theatrical gesture on Wednesday afternoon in the New York State Supreme Court, raising his arms in the air and then getting up to leave. It happened after fixer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen stated in court that he had received orders from Trump to inflate the value of his holdings. Trump was also penalized $10,000 for breaking a gag order twice in the $250 million civil fraud case.

As per Radar Online, the Republican leader stormed out of court after Judge Arthur Engoron turned down a defense team move to dismiss the case, which sought to use state witness and former "fixer" Michael Cohen's testimony. The business tycoon was also fuming about being penalized hence he vehemently criticized Judge Engoron on Truth Social once again by asserting, "The Judge in the New York State A.G. case refuses to accept the overturning of his decisions by the Appeals Court. This is a first in the history of the State! He Has Gone Crazy In His Hatred Of Trump."

He continued in his accusations, "Also, their “Star” witness just admitted his statements were all a big lie. He broke down in court. The Radical Left Judge said he doesn’t care. He is trying to protect RACIST A.G. Letitia James, who has no case, lost the appeal, but has a tyrannical and unhinged Trump-Hating Judge. She campaigned for A.G. on, “I Will Get Trump,” long before she knew anything about me. This is Judicial Misconduct, coupled with Prosecutorial Misconduct, and somebody from the State of New York must step in and stop this Complete and total Miscarriage of Justice!"

As per The Daily Mail, Trump informed reporters as he was leaving the courthouse: "The witness just admitted that we won the trial and the judge should end this trial immediately. Thank you." Attorney General Letitia James retaliated against Trump after the contentious day in court, claiming that the idea that Cohen compromised the state's case was untrue.

She said, "This has been a four-year investigation, and there is mountains of evidence which basically corroborate the testimony of a number of witnesses. It's also important to know that Michael Cohen is not the main witness. His evidence has been corroborated by the mountains of evidence, enough evidence to fill the courtroom. And so I look forward again to this trial continuing. And I look always, and I have, of course, I always look forward to justice. Thank you very much. There is sufficient evidence to prove that, in fact, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, and the other defendants committed widespread fraud."

Defense lawyer Clifford Robert filed a directed verdict request after Cohen made an admission that went against his prior evidence, claiming that Cohen's revelation should have resulted in his expulsion. According to Judge Engoron, the case had "evidence all over the place" and it was "absolutely denied." He added that Cohen was not a "key witness" in his opinion. The judge declared, "There is enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom." Trump had informed reporters earlier that morning when speaking outside the courtroom, "This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who's very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is."

