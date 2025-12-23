Donald Trump vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene—Is MAGA Eating Its Own?

For years, Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Donald Trump through impeachments, insurrections and other controversies. So when Trump recently branded Greene a “wacky” traitor, it looked like the start of a Republican civil war!

That rupture is now playing out in real time because of one major issue: the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. But does MAGA still mean unconditional allegiance to Trump, or is it becoming something more unpredictable as we head into 2026?

Marjorie Taylor Greene was first elected in 2020. She was among Trump’s most vocal allies, endorsing him early in the 2024 race and praising him at the Republican National Convention as the founder of the America First movement. When Trump returned to the White House in January, she backed his agenda and served as a reliable vote in Congress.

But that unity first began to crack over foreign policy. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly criticized U.S. military involvement abroad as she warned that escalating things with Iran would risk alienating Trump’s own base. She also spoke out against Israel, becoming the first elected Republican to label Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide.

Still, Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted there was no feud. While she aired her frustrations on social media, she defended Trump publicly and dismissed reports of a split as media hype. Then came the Epstein files.

That was when Marjorie Taylor Greene signed on to a bipartisan petition led by Rep. Thomas Massie to force the release of documents tied to Epstein. As it turned out, this was a campaign promise Trump had made and later abandoned. Greene argued that the elites had been shielded for too long, but said that if Trump had been implicated, Democrats would have weaponized it long ago.

The petition soon crossed the 218-signature mark. Democrats released emails allegedly linked to Epstein that raised questions about Trump’s prior knowledge. Greene defended Trump against those insinuations but called his broader handling of the issue a miscalculation. But Trump responded on Truth Social, mocking her political ambitions and suggesting he would back a primary challenger.

He painted her as an attention-seeking liability.

Greene later said she never expected that fighting for the release of the Epstein files and standing with victims would trigger such retaliation. She suggested that pressure from foreign lobbying groups could be driving the backlash. While she forgave Trump, she continued to urge him to return to his original MAGA promises. But after that, conservative influencers piled on, and Democrats applauded from the sidelines as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reveled in the chaos.

The Epstein dispute may be the breaking point, but it wasn’t the only fault line.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had already clashed with Trump on H-1B visas, inflation, grocery prices, health care costs, deportation strategy, and the government shutdown. She argues that blind obedience to any president is dangerous.

