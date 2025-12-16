Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Engaged After Journalist Brian Glenn Chooses Her Over Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s life is making not one but two headlines! First, Greene is now engaged, she is now engaged and flashing a custom ring at a candlelit table with her fiancé. And the other one is very different from her usual image as she plans to exit Congress following a public rupture with Donald Trump that has turned one of MAGA’s loudest voices into a “traitor.”

On Monday evening, Greene and Brian Glenn, a White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, announced announced their engagement with a photo taken at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. President Trump himself dined at the same place earlier this year, by the way.

Glenn posted the image with a simple caption: “She said ‘yes.’”

Greene reposted it with an all-caps flourish of joy, calling it “Happily ever after.”

Happily ever after!!! ❤️

I love you @brianglenntv!!! https://t.co/buE7DpgyKe — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 15, 2025

The timing is notable, as Greene is preparing to exit Congress on January 5, after Trump’s public withdrawal of support and his suggestion that he would back a challenger against her. But once they used to be inseparable, yet the two now now stand on opposite sides of a deep rift.

The flashpoint in Greene’s break with Trump was the release of Jeffrey Epstein files. When Trump dismissed calls for disclosure as a Democratic “hoax,” Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a bipartisan push to release the documents. That led him to brand her a “traitor,” call her a “rotten apple,” and mock her on Truth Social. It happened after she gave an interview to 60 Minutes.

In that very interview, Greene argued that Trump’s grip on Republicans is more fear-based. She said it would “shock” people to know how many lawmakers once mocked Trump but now have to wear MAGA hats after he secured the 2024 primaries. That’s when she also distanced herself from the MAGA label and said she’s “America First,” not MAGA.

Trump obviously did not take that well and accused Greene of being “jilted.” Then Greene said Trump was “extremely angry” over her refusal to back down on the Epstein files and that there had been death threats against her family. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s admission, including one threat that was sent to her son, which used Trump’s nickname for her.

🚨WOW: Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests she begged Trump for help after he inspired death threats against her and her son – and he not only refused but his response was “extremely unkind.” Trump is a piece of shit and MAGA needs to stop blaming the left for political violence. https://t.co/DBdLP99ktP pic.twitter.com/b97Uq9xJ9O — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 8, 2025

Against this backdrop, their engagement feels political too. Glenn’s position in this drama is that of White House correspondent covering the Trump administration. And guess what he’s been candid about feeling stuck between the president and the woman he loves. In a recent interview, he described himself as “the little divorced kid in the middle,” before siding with Greene.

“I gotta go with ‘Mom’ here,” he said as maintained he would support Trump professionally.

Their relationship began in 2022 after Glenn spotted Greene at a Trump rally and described her as “mystical—like a unicorn.” They went public in 2023, after both finalized their divorces. Glenn has said Real America’s Voice is building him a studio in Georgia so he can split time between Washington and Greene’s home, which will pull her out of the capital she described as toxic.

For those interested, the proposal included ordering an Old Fashioned for him and a Cosmopolitan for her. The same waiter who once served Trump waited on them that night