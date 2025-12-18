Congress Leave Washington Early As Day of Epstein Files Release Comes Closer

The Epstein files are set to be released to the public on December 19, 2025. The date was also significant for Congress, as it was scheduled to be the final legislative day of the year for the House before the Christmas recess.

That is no longer the case. Republicans are effectively moving the Christmas break up by a day. The Republican Party has announced that the final congressional session of the year will now take place on December 18 instead of December 19. The last votes in the House will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m.

While the GOP has not officially stated the reason for the change, the timing of the move has prompted speculation. Social media users, particularly Democrats, are claiming the recess was advanced to avoid potential fallout following the release of the Epstein files.

NEW: Congress is giving itself an early holiday break. House GOP leadership is cancelling Friday votes, letting members skip town tomorrow afternoon instead. pic.twitter.com/qCLBqOJcxt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 17, 2025

The Donald Trump‘s administration’s aversion to releasing the files has been widely reported. The House passed the Epstein bill in November despite objections from Trump and his allies. However, the president changed his stance following the vote and claimed the files would expose Democrats’ association with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender who died in 2019.

The Department of Justice was given a December 19 deadline to disclose all information related to the scandal. The files reportedly include 300 gigabytes of classified material, including voice recordings, documents, photographs, and video footage. The DOJ is legally required to release the files even if they cause reputational or political harm to government officials.

Democratic leaders are now calling out the GOP for announcing a holiday on the same day the files are scheduled to be released—documents that could shake the political landscape. Ro Khanna, a representative from California and a key figure behind the bill’s implementation, took to X to highlight the unusual timing of the break. He wrote, “Epstein files released Friday because of my & @RepThomasMassie Epstein Transparency Act, and House cancels session that day. Coincidence?”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a representative from New York’s 14th congressional district, also emphasized that Republicans appeared eager to send lawmakers home ahead of a critical moment. She posted, “Like I said: view all political developments for the rest of the week in light of the fact that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday. House Republicans just suddenly cancelled the Congressional session Friday and are sending everyone home Thursday evening.”

Like I said: view all political developments for the rest of the week in light of the fact that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday. House Republicans just suddenly cancelled Congressional session Friday and are sending everyone home Thursday evening. https://t.co/dIvx83s2DW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2025

Other social media users echoed similar thoughts, as one person wrote, “Ah, the GOP’s favorite tactic: the Epstein evasion recess. Johnson & Co. is sprinting for the exits like rats from a sinking ship—because facing facts is so much harder than feigning outrage. Cowards in custom suits.”

Another remarked, “Congress is giving itself an early holiday break. Totally normal. Definitely not because someone is nervous about Epstein files dropping Friday. After a grueling 42-day paid vacation, our brave lawmakers are simply exhausted. Thoughts & prayers.”

While the DOJ is required to declassify the files on Friday, Ro Khanna has revealed that the department has not yet responded to his queries about how the information will be revealed. He has also warned of repercussions if the department does not comply with the law. Meanwhile, Congress’s session will continue after the Christmas break on January 6, 2026.