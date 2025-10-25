Donald Trump Vanishes on the 24th of Every Month – What’s Really Going On?

Donald Trump, at 79, has been raising some serious health concerns among people, who cannot help but notice some significant changes in his physical appearance. A prominent bluish bruise on his knuckles — often concealed under makeup — appears to recur, suggesting it may not heal easily. Meanwhile, people around him cannot stop pointing out other visible issues, including slurry speeches, incoherence in words, and even losing out on balance at certain moments, which has indeed raised eyebrows.

However, despite such significant signs in the past few months, there has been no concrete clarification from the White House or from Trump himself, dismissing or accepting whether it was something serious or passable. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently explained that the President’s recurring bruise was simply from frequent handshakes. But this reason seemed vague and dissatisfactory.

Moreover, Trump’s recent missed appearance from a significant public event has now even more confirmed that something has been amiss, since netizens have noticed a big pattern in all of the matter.

Well, Donald Trump went missing on October 24, a day when he had a scheduled out-of-travel pool call at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The time of his arrival was set for 9:35 pm, following which he is set to jet off from the White House and kickstart his journey to Asia, with his first stop being Malaysia. His unexplained absence from the event quickly fueled online speculation, with some users linking it to alleged health issues.

As a RN, I can tell you this is a complete LIE! He is not in good health. Trump is a 79 year OLD, sedentary, overweight, bloated, poor diet, that has swollen ankles, right sided droopiness, purple area on right hand. This sounds like a report from Ronny Jackson, The Candy Man! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8NUxkYFVid — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 14, 2025

The conspiracy theories that followed on X, social media users claimed Trump’s missed appearance had to be connected with his recurring bruise, which keeps reappearing every month around the same date. A user explained this unusual trait when he claimed that he’d been tracking Trump’s bruise since its first appearance, when the U.S. President hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. Relaying his thoughts on the date being a coincidence every time, the user believed that Trump was perhaps getting an infusion treatment every month.

The user wrote on X, “I glanced at a bunch of news articles about the recurring bruise on the back of Trump’s right hand (which people have noticed since 2024), and they are oddly clustered around the 24th of the month. That suggests he’s getting an infusion every month.” Although this was a highly unverified claim, several other netizens also chimed in with the same conclusion surrounding Donald Trump’s bruise. Another user commented, “Unverified reports say Trump receives monthly blood infusions between the 20th and 24th. Slurred speech? Fatigue? Watch his clips around those dates. Something’s clearly off, and it’s not just the rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Gareth Nye, who’s a lecturer at the University of Salford, claimed to the Daily Star that the bruises on Donald Trump’s right hand were perhaps the result of an IV drip, adding to the fact that the discoloration resembled the kind of wound left behind after the insertion of a needle. This also remains to be confirmed, and as of now, it has been treated as nothing more than a speculative theory.

Despite ongoing speculation about his health, neither Trump nor his team has addressed the rumors publicly But, his trusted physician Sean Barbella, in his October report, claimed that the President was in the pink of health, considering all parameters. His statement on the medical report read as “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”