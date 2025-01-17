Donald Trump’s inauguration is just days away, and the soon-to-be two-time President is ready to lead the United States. All living former presidents are to join to upscale the event with their partners. However, one name is struck off the list and that is Michelle Obama. The Former First Lady has confirmed she will not attend Trump’s inauguration due to her extended vacation in Hawaii. An official statement from the Obamas’ office read, “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

She was also not seen at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral citing the same reason. But it’s not as simple as it seems. The rivalry between the two is well-known and Michelle Obama does not want to see Trump become President again. However, up until recently, there were no updates regarding how the President-elect felt about it.

But that isn’t the case anymore as MAGA camp insiders have reportedly revealed what Donald Trump and the GOP did after the news of Michelle’s rejection reached their ears. Curious to know? Read on to find out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

As per reports by OK!, Donald Trump and camp are not bothered by her absence at all. An insider told the outlet, “It’s obvious that this was her way of protesting Trump. She hates him.” The source added that Trump and team have been “having a good laugh” about it, further revealing that they “didn’t expect her to come anyway.”

While the MAGA camp might remain unfazed by Michelle’s absence, many online didn’t seem to be okay with her sitting the inaugural ceremony out, calling it disrespectful and an outright violation of protocol.

Commenting about the situation, a Democratic insider told an outlet, “Donald Trump and Melania didn’t go to Joe Biden’s inauguration and nobody cared. No one said anything.”

Page Six, in their reports, seem to have mentioned the real reason for her absence. “She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up. She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around (Trump). She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes.”

Michelle’s absence from such important events comes right after divorce rumors by some internet sleuths started making the rounds as they started noticing a drift between the two. But as per reports, Michelle is highly aware of where she needs to be and what she needs to skip.

For now, one thing seems to be clear – With or without Michelle, Donald Trump is all set to go into his second presidential term with full force while the world waits with bated breath to see what he will do next.