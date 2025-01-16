All living former presidents have declined to appear for a lunch that is slated to take place after the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump. The surprising joint decline comes after invitations were sent to the three living former presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

While the offices of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton politely declined their invitations, representatives from George Bush’s side have stated that they are not tracking any lunch invitations from Donald Trump.

However, all the presidents and their spouses, barring Michelle Obama, are confirmed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President Donald Trump. There has been no clarification for her absence from her office or spokesperson. Notably, this will be the second high-profile event Mrs. Obama will be sitting out on in the last month.

Earlier this month, Michelle Obama was absent from the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter. She was the only one to stay away from the service among all living and former presidents’ spouses.

Current President Joe Biden has confirmed his presence for the swearing-in ceremony; however, as he will be moving out of the White House after the ceremony, he will not be able to attend the afternoon event. Ironically, Donald Trump also skipped the swearing-in ceremony and the inaugural lunch for Biden in 2021.

An inaugural lunch and an evening ball are key events that are held during the commencement of a new administration in the White House. The tradition of lunch on inauguration day was started in 1897 when the Senate Committee of Arrangements held a lunch for President William McKinley and their guests.

Since then, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) has hosted the event that sees some of the most important political figures rub shoulders. The afternoon event also includes speeches and toasts to the incoming administration.

During Donald Trump’s first term, then-President Clinton attended the event with his wife, Hillary Clinton. Trump expressed his gratitude towards the former first couple for attending and it was reported that he also requested for a standing ovation for them.

None of the former living presidents have supported Trump’s bid for office in 2024. While Obama and Clinton endorsed and actively campaigned for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, George Bush chose not to endorse anyone during the election cycle.

There have been several instances when the power of the White House has moved from one party to another. In all those instances, former presidents have shown grace and humility towards incoming presidents and have ensured to attend all official events.

However, the tide of American politics has taken a turn and the lack of friendship and camaraderie is quite visible between former presidents and president-elect Donald Trump.

As of now, there has been no response from Donald Trump’s office about the declined invitations.