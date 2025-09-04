Donald Trump Unleashes AI-Fueled Attacks on Critics – But Gavin Newsom Just Upped the Game

Gavin Newsom and his team are matching Donald Trump’s trolling game. The President took to Truth Social recently to troll his rivals with a string of AI-generated videos and photos. The Governor of California and his social media team decided to strike right back at the 79-year-old with their fair share of AI-generated media.

Trump’s posting streak started with him attacking American talk show host Rosie O’Donnell. He posted a distorted picture of the comedian that leaves her almost unrecognizable. In the caption alongside the post, the President wrote about how his administration was “giving serious thought” to revoking O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

“She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” he added. The 79-year-old’s trolling did not stop there. Senator Adam Schiff was the President’s next target. He posted a video of Schiff that showed him with an overly elongated neck. Another post included an AI-generated Chris Christie sumo wrestling with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

One post featured an AI-generated picture of Gavin Newsom wearing a Trump 2028 hat. The President trolling the California Governor comes after Newsom released a collection of MAGA-inspired merch. The collection featured a t-shirt that said “Trump is not hot.”

Another item up for sale was a hat that read, “Newsom Was Right About Everything.” The hat was a direct knock-off of the hat the President often wears, which instead reads, “Trump Was Right About Everything.”

Cracker Barrel said they will be changing their logo back after Trump told them to 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O4l55gXxeA — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) August 27, 2025

Another peculiar post that the President posted showed a video of him dancing to his campaign song ‘YMCA’ with the man on the Cracker Barrel logo. One more video that Trump posted showed him at Mount Rushmore, where the past Presidents of the US flashed smiles at him while looking proud.

The President’s outrageous post caught Newsom’s attention, who responded to it with just as much gusto. The Governor’s social media team posted an AI-generated image of Trump that made his face look overly distorted. No caption accompanied the photo posted by the official X account of Newsom’s office.

These just drive Trump and MAGA straight up the walls. Newsom’s unrelenting, brutal mocking of Trump is so much fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/CSSt4cuOM5 — ScalawagAtLarge 🇺🇸🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@ScalawagAtLarge) September 3, 2025

Another AI-generated video posted by the California Governor’s office showed Newsom drinking a clear liquid from a glass. Besides the glass stood a bottle labelled, “MAGA tears.” The trolling did not stop there because the caption alongside the bizarre video read, “CHEERS, PATRIOTS!!”

One video posted by Newsom himself showed him cradling an infant version of Donald Trump. The video featured baby Trump crying unctrobally and then being plopped down by a smiling Newsom in a ground which later turns into a prison cell.