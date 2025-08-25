“NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW” – Donald Trump Targets Ex-Ally Chris Christie in Meltdown

Donald Trump had quite the evening on Sunday, and he took to his social media platform of choice (Truth Social) to share a series of posts expressing his displeasure. His digital rampage targeted Senate Democrats, the hair of ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl, and the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, the most notable entry was a sharp jab at his former ally, Chris Christie, the ex-governor of New Jersey.

The post directed at Christie seemed closer to a cautionary message. The question that Donald Trump aimed at Chris Christie, the ex-New Jersey Governor, read, “Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says?”

This came after Christie’s interview on ABC, where he claimed that Trump used the Justice Department to get back at his foes, aka John Bolton, the ex-national security advisor. In his retort, Donald Trump obviously didn’t hold back and said that Christie’s past involvement in the 2013 Bridgegate scandal could resurface and become a problem for him.

“For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!” This question echoed from the fingertips of Donald Trump, in a tone that seemed to channel the prosecutors he’s criticized often.

The incident he’s referring to is none other than Bridgegate, a scandal with the George Washington Bridge as the backdrop. It started when aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie decided to close lanes leading to Fort Lee. The motive? Political retribution for the town’s mayor not backing Christie. Court papers later showed that Christie’s office had been less than honest about their role in the mess. This led to indictments and guilty pleas within his inner circle, though Christie dodged the legal bullets.

They once shared a good political friendship. Now this outburst takes thing to a different turn. In 2016, Christie was among the first big names to support Donald Trump publicly. He went on to help Trump get ready for televised debates.

Let’s remind folks that Christopher James Christie supported that Bum not once but TWICE for President. #TheView pic.twitter.com/5FMCzVdTKU — Chanteezy Is In Her Rest Era ♉️💛🪷 (@iamchanteezy) October 25, 2024

Then, in 2020, Christie got sick with COVID-19 after spending time at the White House with Trump.

He ended up in the ICU. While Christie was there, fighting for his health, Trump called him. But instead of asking how he was, Christie later detailed in his book that his so-called friend, Donald Trump, had a primary concern, “Are you going to say you got it from me?”

Since then, Christie has become one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump, claiming he used the Justice Department as if it were his own personal legal firm. This past Sunday, his comments hit a sensitive spot. As is often the case with Trump, he didn’t hold back on social media. He slammed Christie on his platform, Truth Social, bringing up past scandals for all his followers.

Trump threatens to prosecute Chris Christie for Bridgegate pic.twitter.com/imtnMnsO3h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

While the recent post may not lead to a re-examination of the Bridgegate scandal, it does bring back a familiar strategy in President Trump’s political arsenal: hit back hard, swiftly, and don’t let any perceived insult go unnoticed. Chris Christie, who has been trying to keep his political profile afloat through book tours and TV appearances, has not commented on Trump’s latest remark.

But their feud does not appear to be reaching an end anytime soon. Looking ahead, we can expect more of these midnight digital rants from the President, whose use of capital letters indicates his no-holds-barred approach to settling scores!