Donald Trump Trolled Over “International Murder” Error, Defends ICE Against “Paid Agitators”

Donald Trump stood before the White House cameras holding up mugshots and criminal charges, trying to make his case for the immigration crackdown. He held up posters labeled “Minnesota, Worst of Worst”—images of individuals apprehended by ICE in recent operations. But as he rifled through the cards, reading charges aloud to the assembled press, he fumbled. He said one individual was charged with “international murder” when the actual charge was “intentional murder.”

The gaffe was immediate and caught on camera. While reading from the posters and trying to demonstrate the severity of the crimes, Donald Trump struggled to pronounce the name Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, who was charged with the intentional murder of his three-month-old son.

“I’m going through this because I think we have plenty of time. I’m just looking at these charges, it’s pretty incredible. Many murderers,” Trump said, holding up the cards.

As usual, netizens were quick to give a reaction to Donald Trump’s “international murder” slip-up. Critics suggested that the POTUS could not even read the charges correctly and questioned whether he had actually reviewed the materials before showing them to the media.

🚨These are the criminal illegal aliens who ICE is taking off the streets in Minnesota- DRUG DEALERS, MURDERS, CHILD PREDATORS, and more. “Many of them murderers… do you want to live with these people?” – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/esoEonOfU5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2026

Standing right beside him was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, whose job has become an absolute pressure cooker lately. Being the face of the administration’s defense of its immigration enforcement, she received backlash over ICE operations, particularly after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Last week, Karoline accused a reporter of being a “left-wing activist” during a heated confrontation about that incident.

Amid all the noise, Donald Trump’s core messaging did not change. “All they wanna do is get them out. They wanna take them out of our country. And we’re met with paid agitators, insurrectionists, troublemakers,” the husband of Melania Trump stated, referring to the personalities in the posters.

The framing is important to Trump’s broader narrative. He’s not just defending ICE operations as immigration enforcement. He’s portraying opposition to those operations as coming from organized troublemakers, people with ulterior motives, not legitimate critics concerned about tactics or due process.

The briefing took place as the POTUS prepares for his trip to Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday to address the World Economic Forum. According to reports, this trip will put Trump face-to-face with several US allies he has antagonized in recent weeks. It can be recalled that the president threatened tariffs on eight European nations that resisted his ambition to take over Greenland.

“I’m going to a beautiful place in Switzerland, where I’m sure I’m very happily awaited for. In Switzerland, they don’t know about this. They don’t have this problem,” Donald Trump joked about the trip.

Among the top cabinet officials joining him in Davos are special envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Karoline Leavitt, for her part, will remain in Washington, DC, where she will be left to address the inevitable questions that will emerge from the president’s address.