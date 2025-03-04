Donald Trump to Be Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize? GOP Rep Says, “No One Deserves…..”

GOP Rep Darrell Issa took to X (formerly Twitter) to let the world know that he plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He also claimed that “no one deserves it more” than the President.

The Internet did not take it very kindly, as they dragged Issa all over X for his post.

Today I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 3, 2025

But before we get to what netizens had to say, here’s a brief about Donald Trump’s actions since he took office in January.

Since returning to the Oval Office, Donald Trump has constantly threatened to take over other international territories. Be it Canada, which he calls the 51st State of America, or Greenland, the President has openly expressed his desire to make them a part of the United States. While he imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and intended to use America’s economic might to seize the nation, he considered using the US Armed Forces to seize Greenland. Trump plans on using military intervention to take over the Panama Canal as well.

Furthermore, he shared his vision for Gaza in an AI-generated video, which showed the war-torn region rebuilt in his honor. Donald Trump has been vocal about his plans to displace the residents of Gaza and give it a more glitzy make-over. The President has also paused military aid to Ukraine and is working on completely dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

That being said, it’s only natural that the masses would not want him to be nominated for an award that is bestowed upon a person “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.”

“Are you smoking crack?” a user asked while another wrote, “Trump is weakening alliances, empowering dictators, destabilizing economies, eroding democracy, and jeopardizing global security. It took America 200 years to earn the world’s trust, and just 2 months for Trump to shatter it. Why does he deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?”

“Do they give the Peace Prize to people who turn Ukrainians over to Russians? I didn’t know they did that. Putin should get it before Trump does,” a netizen opined.

A user, critical of Darrell Issa’s choice for the Peace Prize, wrote, “For siding with war criminal Putin that illegally invaded and occupies Ukraine and commits terrorist acts on innocent civilians on a daily basis? Russia doesn’t want peace so its demands can’t be met.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congressman Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa)

They continued, “Rather than admit this, Trump blames it on Ukraine, the victim, and then stops security assistance, which will lead to more deaths of innocent Ukrainians. That guy deserves a Nobel Peace Prize? You need to have your head examined. As an American, I’m horrified.”

While Darrell Issa’s plan to nominate Donald Trump might be problematic for many, he has the power to do so as he meets the requirement to nominate a person for the Nobel Peace Prize by being a national lawmaker. However, he can only do so next year, as the nominations for 2025 closed on January 31.