Could Donald Trump Finally Win a Nobel Peace Prize After Four Nominations?

Donald Trump made a historic win in the 2024 presidential elections, marking his return to the White House after four years. At 78 years of age, Trump has achieved it all. From accumulating massive wealth as a successful businessman to establishing his political prowess globally, Trump has once again proved he can have it all.

But one thing that he has been craving for since long is the Nobel Peace Prize. By 2024, he was nominated four times but barely had any luck. After taking the chair as the 47th President of the United States, he is once again hopeful to be awarded the prestigious prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Professor Anat Alan-Beck from Case Western Reserve University School of Law has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his remarkable success in striking a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“He’s done something that no one else has been able to do – we have so many hostages… If anybody should be getting an award, it’s President Trump,” Alan-Beck said during an interview with i24 News. But the question is—can Donald Trump really win the prize this time?

In his campaign rallies last year, Donald Trump repeatedly declared that he deserves to win Nobel Peace Prize. Dragging former president Barack Obama, he said in Las Vegas, “They gave Obama the Nobel Prize … He got elected and they announced he’s getting the Nobel Prize. I got elected in a much bigger, better, crazier election, but they gave him the Nobel Prize.”

He mentioned that his previous nominations were focused on his Middle East diplomacy and normalizing the economic ties between Kosovo and Serbia. And this time, his nomination would only get stronger because he is one person who could bring an end to an ongoing war.

Speaking with CNN at a Republican Presidential townhall in May 2023, Donald Trump stated, “If I am President, I will have that war settled in one day.”

Now when he is actually the President, he has the chance to establish peace between the war-torn countries and thus take a major step towards winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. However, it seems to be a little tricky at this point. Vladimir Putin is far from being convinced to put down the weapons. On the other hand, Ukraine continues to fight for its existence even though the odds of them outliving the war is next to none.

At this point, Donald Trump can either politely tell Putin to back off or can even threaten to continue supplying arms to Ukraine. He could also convince Ukraine to give up and offer a bilateral U.S. security guarantee or NATO membership in exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

To strengthen his Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Trump could also stop the war in Gaza using his strong ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Saudi Arabian leadership.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is convinced that Trump will win the prize this year. While discussing about the energy resources and global politics, Burgum said, “Bring peace abroad, bring prosperity at home. When we get done with this, Donald Trump’s gonna be winning the Nobel Peace Prize.”