Donald Trump Threatens to Send Troops in Explosive Rant After Dem Governor Dares Him to Walk Maryland Streets

Donald Trump and heated headlines go hand in hand. Now, he is again at a confrontation with Maryland Governor Wes Moore. The exchange took place after the Governor gave him a challenge. He insisted the President walks the streets of his state.

Moore invited Trump to join him for a light cardio. This invitation, of course, didn’t sit well with Trump. He lashed out on the Governor and took to his favorite platform Truth Social on Sunday to condemn his words. He even threatened to deploy National guard troops to the state as he called the place a ‘crime disaster.’

The 79-year-old President wrote, “As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk.’ Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing.” The POTUS didn’t stop fuming at this much.

NEW: President Trump responds to Democrat Maryland Governor Wes Moore after he asked Trump to walk the streets with him to prove crime is down. Trump says crime is NOT down in Baltimore, and that he will send troops in if Moore can’t solve it himself. Get to work, @GovWesMoore! pic.twitter.com/hb7S2knMa9 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) August 24, 2025

He further added, “But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime.” For those unread, the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last year. Trump was so enraged at Moore’s comments he even said he may go ahead with federal support for rebuilding the bridge.

The rant didn’t stop here and the President went ahead with another follow-up post. There, he accused the 46-year-old governor of lying about receiving the Bronze star. He got the one in 2024 though. Moore wasn’t going to let it slide either.

The heated confrontation escalated when Moore, 46, took another dig at the President. He said, “President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking—even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland.” To add salt to the pinch, he further added, “Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”

#BREAKING: 🔥Margaret to Gov Wes Moore: “We know the president watches the program, and he likely saw the guest list because he’s tweeting about you, or truthing I guess. He says Gov Wes Moore of Maryland has asked in a nasty and provocative tone, that I walk the streets of… pic.twitter.com/bXqXJRI996 — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) August 24, 2025

One might think, why did he bring the golf cart reference here. The Times reported, in 2017, during a G7 summit in Italy, all the world leaders preferred to take a short walk together to reach the location of a photo op. However, Trump again stood as an exception. He waited for a golf cart and followed them behind.

Trump was very recently diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency. Besides the same, there has been alarms on his overall health. During his summit with Putin on August 15, he was seen to be struggling to walk in a straight line. He even messed up the location of Alaska with Russia. The incident was enough to fuel further speculations on the ever ongoing dementia rumors.

Moore recently appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation. There, he condemned the use of National guard in L.A. and D.C. as ‘unconstitutional.’ Moore said he’s reviewing redistricting after Texas set off a new wave of gerrymandering. Speaking of his next move he said, “When I say ‘all options are on the table,’ all options are on the table.”