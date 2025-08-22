Donald Trump Teases D.C. Police Patrol, Delivers Fast Food Instead – Then Boasts About His Accomplishments and Eats Pizza

After teasing that he would accompany police on a Thursday night street patrol in D.C., Donald Trump ended up dropping off fast food at a law enforcement center, where he praised officers, bragged about his accomplishments, and ate a piece of pizza.

Trump implied on Thursday morning that he will accompany police in his crackdown on crime as the president continues to maintain authority over the nation’s capital, telling The Todd Starnes Show: “I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job.”

Given the logistics and security preparation needed for a president to make such a public visit, White House aides were caught off guard by the news. However, following hours of television networks advertising his planned patrol, Trump ultimately made a campaign-style stop at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Southeast D.C. for 44 minutes before riding in his limousine back to the White House.

He addressed the National Guard and police officers who had assembled for the hurriedly organized gathering, saying, “We just want to thank everybody very much for being here.” “We’ve had some incredible results that have come out, and it’s like a different place; it’s like a different city,” he added.

🚨BREAKING — Dozens of Metro Police and federal agents have brutally attacked, detained and arrested a DoorDash driver in broad daylight outside of Union Station after interrogating him for “being afraid.” Trump’s racist fear-mongering campaign is targeting hardworking people as… pic.twitter.com/qjT3X579st — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) August 16, 2025

Shortly after 5 p.m., Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller departed the White House in the presidential limousine, popularly referred to as “the Beast.”

He began by remarking on the “healthy, attractive-looking group of people” in the crowd before giving a brief address in which he discussed a variety of topics, including the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” Saudi Arabian investments, and competition from China. He also discussed his plans to renovate the White House and beautify Washington, DC, by repairing streets and installing new grass.

“I’m building a ballroom,” he boasted. “They’ve been after a ballroom for 150 years, but they never met a real estate guy as a president, and I’ve done a lot of ballrooms. We’re going to make this one the best of them all.”

A night in DC with punk ass Gestapo @ICEgov. They hide behind masks and stroll through tourist areas. They used 20 of these punks to kidnap a @DoorDash delivery driver. Punks run away when confronted by a camera. Performative bullshit from the pedophile in chief #EpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/8QCwUlXvIP — waltb31 (docb2020 on Threads) waltb31.bsky.social (@waltb31) August 20, 2025

Following laudatory remarks from Bondi, Interior Minister Doug Burgum, and Fox News host-turned-DC lawyer Jeanine Pirro, Trump’s aides distributed pizzas from Wise Guy and burgers he claimed had been “cooked by the White House.”

Before departing in his motorcade just before six o’clock in the evening, the president also savored a slice. A “lid” was called for the reporting pool, indicating that there would be no more public activities, just minutes after Trump returned to the White House.

In contrast to the disastrous publicity spectacle that Miller, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pulled at Union Station the previous day, the visit was low-key.