‘He Started Calling Me to Go Out for Dinner’– How Donald Trump Tried (and Failed) to Woo Some of the World’s Most Famous Women

For years, people speculated about what Melania Trump might do once she left the White House in 2021. Some were convinced her marriage to Donald Trump wouldn’t survive the scandals, the indictments, and the nonstop court battles that followed his presidency. Yet, the two have stayed together, proving many of those predictions wrong. Still, one thing Melania probably hasn’t grown used to is the constant resurfacing of stories about her husband’s past, especially his alleged behavior around other women.

The latest reminder came in August 2025, when Emma Thompson dropped a surprising revelation at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The acclaimed actress recalled that back in 1998, just after finalizing her divorce, she received an unexpected phone call. On the other end of the line? Donald Trump.

😃👇Salma Hayek explains how Donald Trump asked her out. If this were to happen today, and Salma said NO, Trump would levy 25% extra Tariffs on Mexico 😅🤷#TrumpTariff #TrumpTantrum #TariffWar pic.twitter.com/hUNkS3BuAH — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) August 8, 2025

“I thought it was a joke,” Thompson said, according to People. At the time, Trump himself had just gone through his second divorce, and Thompson suspected he was scouting for a new partner. “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history,” she quipped.

Thompson isn’t the only star who’s shared a story like this. Salma Hayek once revealed that Trump had also tried asking her out, even though she already had a boyfriend. Appearing on Good Morning Britain in 2017, Hayek explained: “He started just calling me to go out to dinner, and I kept saying no.” When she reminded him she was in a relationship, he brushed it off, reportedly telling her, “He’s not good enough for you.”

But Trump’s interest in famous women goes back even further. And perhaps the most startling case of all involved Princess Diana. In 2000, while appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Trump was asked point-blank whether he would have an intimate encounter with Diana. His response, “Without even hesitation.”

In 1997 Trump said his only regret “in the women department” was that he didn’t date Diana after her divorce. He said “she lit up the room with her charm, her presence,” was “a dream lady.” Of his wooing, Diana told a friend, “He gives me the creeps.”

Di, we know how you feel. pic.twitter.com/AOufYiMfuk — dlh2409 (@dlh2409) November 21, 2020

According to journalist Selina Scott, Diana had confided in her about Trump’s repeated attention. He had sent her flowers again and again, and the late princess began to feel uneasy. “It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her,” Scott later wrote in The Sunday Times. “Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife.”

Years later, while promoting his book Letters to Trump, the President claimed Diana had written to him and was among many famous figures who, as he put it, “kissed my a**.” That remark didn’t sit well with her brother, Charles Spencer, who swiftly responded on X. “Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse,’ since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York, she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

Ouch.