Pro-MAGA Host Warns Donald Trump Will ‘Collapse’ Soon – Claims POTUS is ‘Unconscious’ in Clear Signs of Health ‘Crisis’

Donald Trump’s health has been the center of the discussion repeatedly ever since his second term began in January. At 78, he became the oldest POTUS to ever be sworn into the office. So, his fans and haters likewise have been concerned over his condition. The President, who turned 79 this year, only made it difficult for all those talks to dim down, as his various unhinged activities further solidify the speculations about his cognitive decline.

Now, Alex Jones has sounded the alarm on Donald Trump’s health, pointing out “a lot of signs” that indicate that the President’s condition might be getting worse. The Pro-MAGA conspiracy theorist referenced a report that discussed Trump’s latest statement about getting into heaven.

In a recent interview, Trump listed the things, in particular his peacekeeping efforts, that he thinks will increase his chances of going to heaven. However, the report talked about a different angle- Trump’s statement could be due to his afterlife fears. Does that mean he also knows his health is declining?

Jones claimed that the POTUS is facing a “crisis,” pointing to his “extremely swollen ankles.” The far-right host stated, “That’s not a good sign for the heart and the rest of the body, because the rest of him, he’s lost weight, he’s not that fat.” He continued, “For everybody that you’ve known that’s having heart problems, that’s not good right there. Okay? And they’re getting bigger and bigger. I would say, I don’t say, I know, we have a crisis.”

“He’s on a lot of the time, but like a light bulb is starting to go out. It gets brighter. It gets dim. It goes in and out,” Jones added, as per Irish Star.

The Infowars host then delved into Trump’s cognitive status. “Trump is unconscious, basically, for periods of the day now. He noted that the President’s behavior changes drastically throughout the day and he is only able to perform well at diplomatic events because “it’s always at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the afternoon.”

Trump’s ankles are extremely swollen 😬 See Putin’s for comparison. pic.twitter.com/dtzxWi2CL7 — Nick Freiling (@NickFreiling) August 16, 2025

“But you can watch the decline into the evening, and then also these morning interviews,” Jonas added. “So it’s late at night, he sounds like he’s drunk. He doesn’t drink, obviously. He’s exhausted. And then it is early in the morning, he doesn’t sound too hot. And this is just one of many things I’ve been hearing and seeing him do that send up red flags.”

The far-right host then went on to give Donald Trump a dire warning. “I predict Trump is going to have some type of collapse within the next 12 months of the current trajectory. If he doesn’t take his foot off the gas pedal, I guarantee it.”

Trump’s ankles are swollen. His hand is bruised, and now covered with makeup. That’s not normal. Possible causes? Congestive heart failure, IVs, blood thinners…of course we have no idea, because the most transparent White House ever won’t tell us a thing. pic.twitter.com/f7neWlVwxV — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 16, 2025

Alex Jones urged the Republican leader to “take care of himself,” noting that he “really need to exercise.” He also suggested that the 79-year-old POTUS should take off one day a week and focus on rejuvenating his mental health with a golf session or a movie night.

“He deserves it,” the right-wing host concluded.