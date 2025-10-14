Donald Trump Spins False Tale About Hillary Clinton and Egypt’s President — and Doesn’t Even Flinch

Donald Trump recently invented a false account of his first meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with Hillary Clinton. He is currently touring the Middle East after he brokered the Gaza ceasefire deal.

After his speech at the Israeli parliament, which was halted by two men protesting, holding a sign recognizing Palestine, Trump arrived in Egypt on October 13.

The 79-year-old US President spoke about the 2016 meeting, “We knew each other from the beginning. The first time we met was in a hotel. I was going to meet him, and then Hillary Clinton was following me, you remember? Hillary Clinton!”

Sisi had no choice but to nod and smile to go along with the story the 79-year-old president had invented. Furthermore, Trump mentioned Sisi liked him and only saw Hillary “for about 2 seconds,” since he “did not want to waste a lot of time.”

However, there was no truth to this little cooked-up story, as in 2016, Sisi met both the presidential candidates at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Clinton spoke for more than an hour with the Egyptian leader, according to a report by Politico.

Trump says he and el-Sisi have ‘great CHEMISTRY TOGETHER’ Classic Trump starts sit-down with Egyptian Prez by throwing shade at Hillary Reminds him of first time they met with Hillary around: ‘He liked me so much… he only saw her for 2 seconds’ https://t.co/ZIZZqughNe pic.twitter.com/pgxO9JP31e — RT (@RT_com) October 13, 2025

Their meeting was about improving the US and Egypt’s relationship to bring security to the Middle East. After fabricating this story, Trump also praised the Egyptian leader, who is an authoritarian one, according to the human rights activists.

Sisi had led a coup in 2013 against President Mohamed Morsi, who was democratically elected. Moreover, the security forces under Sisi caused the Rabaa massacre. His getting elected in 2014 was more about the repression of his opponents. Despite this, Trump praised him for putting out crime quickly.

This is not the first time Trump has made a false claim; earlier, he had called the Watergate scandal an illegal hoax. The scandal involving disgraced former president Richard Nixon was reviewed and well-documented, where he had to resign after being involved in illegal wiretapping and burglary.

Trump called Watergate a bigger hoax than his Ukraine impeachment. Furthermore, he had called the Epstein files a Democratic hoax, too, backing out of the promise of releasing the files to the public. With declining health speculations, Trump has been seen forgetting names and events. These may also have been one of those moments.