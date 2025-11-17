Donald Trump Slams Seth Meyers for ‘Uncontrollable Rage,’ Claims He’s “Suffering from an Incurable Case of ….”

Donald Trump is a man of many moods. At one moment, he’s dancing to ‘YMCA’, and the next, he goes into unexpected rants for things that you’d least expect. His most recent rant wasn’t about undocumented immigrants or “ugly” windmills, but about a TV rerun.

Over the weekend, the US President was clearly unhappy with the rerun of the ‘Late Show’ episode from two weeks prior. Trump made demeaning personal remarks against the show’s host, Seth Meyers.

He wrote on Truth Social, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER.”

“Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!” he added.

Trump’s tirade against Meyers doesn’t really come as a surprise. The 79-year-old president has, on multiple instances, made nasty tweets about TV hosts who criticize him for his policies, scandals, and public gaffes.

Late-night TV show hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon often come under Trump’s radar. However, Trump’s dislike toward them doesn’t just end with social media rants. In the last few months, we have seen the hosts facing dire consequences for their frequent digs at the president.

CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s contract, which had been scheduled for renewal next year. With a heavy heart, Colbert announced that his fans would not see him hosting the beloved show after May 2026.

Then came the Jimmy Kimmel controversy. The host was fired after he made specific comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which upset the Republicans. However, he was rehired after the channel received massive public backlash.

What these cases have in common is Trump’s hatred for them and his desire that they get fired. After personally attacking and demanding the firing of Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert, Trump’s next target seems to be Seth Meyers.

Earlier this month, Trump called Meyers, “may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.”

Later shifting to his signature all-caps style, he added, “NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump ends Seth Meyers career in one post on Truth calling out NBC’s 100% Anti Trump policy as probably illegal I AGREE pic.twitter.com/kpM6r12nvY — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 1, 2025

Two things stand out here! Firstly, Trump can’t seem to decide who is the “least talented” TV show host. A few months ago, it was Kimmel, and before that, it was Colbert. In November’s edition, Meyers seems to have topped the list.

Secondly, Trump, who has been elected to run a democracy twice, believes that speaking against him is “probably illegal.”

Well, free speech is a topic for another day, as for now, the administration has other issues to deal with! After the federal government shutdown that lasted more than 40 days, the Trump administration is back to work. Meanwhile, the administration is also under fire over the newly released Epstein emails, one of which suggests that Trump knew about the girls being abused by the late financier.