Former President Donald Trump and his former attorney general, Bill Barr, have been involved in a heated exchange of words after Barr criticized Trump's verbal skills in a public forum last week. In response, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to suggest that Barr was 'seeking revenge' for his tough stance during his Presidency, reported The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: A ‘Drop of American Blood’ Equals to ‘Gallon of Yours,’ Donald Trump Warns the Enemies of the US

Barr's comments came during an event at The University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, where a moderator asked him about Trump's recent outbursts and questioned if the former president was 'losing it.' In response, Barr criticized Trump's 'limited verbal skills,' stating, "If you get him [Trump] away from ‘very, very, very,’ you know, the adjectives... they’re unfamiliar to him, and they spill out, and he goes too far. He's not very disciplined when it comes to what he says."

Donald Trump calls his hand-picked AG Barr: “Dumb, Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy, a RINO WHO COULDN’T DO THE JOB…Bill Barr is a LOSER!.”



Donald Trump is a perfect case study in psychological projection pic.twitter.com/iC6ScUQK7J — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 30, 2023

In apparent retaliation, Trump went on to list a string of insults for Barr, calling him 'Dumb, Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy' and labeling him as a 'RINO,' which stands for 'Republican in Name Only.' Not only that, Trump also accused Barr of not wanting to be impeached, which Trump claimed the 'Radical Left Lunatics' were preparing to do. “I was tough on him in the White House, for good reason, so now this Moron says about me, to get even, ‘his verbal skills are limited,’” the former President continued.

BILL BARR KNEW: While acknowledging that former AG Bill Barr is not free from blame or complicity, it is crucial for additional Republicans who had close ties with the disgraced former President Donald Trump to bravely step forward, disclose their knowledge, and honestly address… pic.twitter.com/BPFpxPHj9L — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) October 28, 2023

Also Read: Legal Expert Thinks Donald Trump Is Particularly ‘Spun Up’ About Daughter Ivanka Trump Testifying

This is not the first time the two men have publicly criticized each other since the end of Trump's term in the White House. Trump has continuously attacked Barr for not taking action on his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election despite there being no evidence to support these claims. Barr, on the other hand, has become one of Trump's most vocal critics within the GOP, often refuting his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Watch what Bill Barr had to say about former President Donald Trump's speech. Barr calls Trump a "very petty man" and talks about how the former president often overuses the word "very" in his speeches, showing how he has trouble with language. pic.twitter.com/kUSW17whbe — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 27, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals He Has "$100 Million Worth Of Legal Fees" Amidst Legal Battles

Barr has also stated that Trump is unfit to serve as President in 2024, describing the businessman's thinking as a 'horror show,' as per USA Today. During a City Club of Cleveland luncheon in May, Barr said, "If you believe in his policies, what he's advertising is his policies, he's the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them. He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities or how to get things done in the system."

Donald Trump might have broken Judge Tanya Chutkan's gag order just 75 minutes after it was reinstated: Trump attacked his former attorney general — and potential witness — Bill Barr on his failed social media site.



The gag order prohibits Trump from targeting witnesses. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2023

It is clear that the feud between Trump and Barr is far from over, and their exchange of words only highlights the growing divide within the Republican Party. While Barr was once a very close ally of Trump, he has now become one of the former President's most outspoken and prominent critics, further showcasing the divide rife within not only the GOP but also American politics at large.

More from Inquisitr

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Grills Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump's Character in a Fiery Interview

Michael Cohen Calls Donald Trump a 'Sad-Looking, Deflated Individual' After Testifying in Fraud Trial