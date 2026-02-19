Politics

Donald Trump Slams Barack Obama, Claims Ex-President Made “Big Mistake”​ Over Aliens

Published on: February 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM ET

Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of leaking classified details about aliens, folding a throwaway podcast comment into their enduring political rivalry.

Jaja Agpalo
Written By Jaja Agpalo
News Writer
donald trump_addresses_reporters_on_air_force_one
Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after accusing Barack Obama of revealing classified information about aliens. (Image sources: Daniel Torok/Wikimedia Commons and Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons)

The fight between Donald Trump and Barack Obama has finally reached the point where even aliens have been drafted into the culture war—and Donald Trump is treating the whole thing like a felony case.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of spilling “classified information” simply by saying he thinks extraterrestrial life is real, calling it a “big mistake.”​

What’s striking isn’t just the headline-grabbing weirdness. It’s the familiar shape of it: Donald Trump taking a stray Barack Obama comment, attaching the hottest possible label to it—“classified”—and turning it into a moral indictment, even as Donald Trump’s own history with sensitive documents still colors every word he says about secrecy and rule-breaking.

The moment began with a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked Donald Trump about Obama’s recent remark that aliens are “real.”

Donald Trump didn’t laugh it off or dodge the way most politicians would when confronted with a topic that tends to live somewhere between late-night TV and conspiracy forums.​

Instead, he snapped to the vocabulary he knows can sting. “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Donald Trump said, before escalating: “He made a big mistake… He took it out of classified information.”

Then came the odd rhetorical contortion that only Donald Trump can make sound like a straight line: “I don’t know if they’re real or not,” he insisted—while also claiming certainty that Obama had revealed something secret by suggesting they are.​

This is where the whole thing starts to feel less like a national security concern than a political reflex. Donald Trump wasn’t weighing evidence about UFOs. He was framing Barack Obama as reckless, lawless, and smugly above consequences—the same portrait Donald Trump has tried to paint for years, regardless of the subject.​

Barack Obama’s original comments came during an interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, who asked him point-blank whether aliens are real.

Barack Obama answered, “They’re real,” but immediately undercut the more feverish fantasies: “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility—unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”​

If you’ve followed Barack Obama’s post-presidency media tour at all, the tone tracks. It’s that practiced blend of amusement and distance—an ex-president sounding faintly entertained by the fact that Americans keep asking the same cosmic question, while also quietly reminding everyone that the job did not come with a secret vault of movie-plot revelations.​

After the clip ricocheted online, Barack Obama clarified the point more plainly, saying he’d seen no evidence that aliens “have made contact with us.” In other words: yes, he’s open to the idea of life beyond Earth, no, he’s not confirming a government cover-up.​

And yet, Donald Trump heard opportunity. The accusation wasn’t “Obama is wrong.” It was “Obama broke the rules.”​

That choice of attack is doing a lot of work.

Donald Trump has spent years insisting the system is rigged, that Democrats get gentler treatment, and that he’s singled out for punishment. So when he calls Barack Obama’s alien riff “classified,” he’s not just swatting at a viral moment—he’s trying to flip the familiar script and cast himself as the guardian of secrecy and Barack Obama as the guy who can’t keep his mouth shut.

So yes, aliens are the hook. But classification—the word Donald Trump kept repeating—is the point.​

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *