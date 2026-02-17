Barack Obama Finally Explains What He Meant By “Aliens Are Real”

Barack Obama shook the internet with his claims that aliens are real. The 44th President of the United States revealed that this was the first question he wanted to answer as he entered the White House in 2009. By claiming that such extraterrestrial beings exist, Obama sparked one of the most controversial debates in the history of science.

On February 14, Obama appeared on the show No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen. He addressed the rumor that extraterrestrial beings were held at the U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51. This highly classified area is located in the Nevada desert. Obama clarified that since his first days as president, he was determined to uncover the reality behind years of conspiracy.

​He claimed that his investigations further confirmed what he always feared.

In his words,

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in (…) Area 51. There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Obama said “Aliens are real” – we know, you don’t have to look further than the Epstein files to know that we are ruled by demonic creatures. https://t.co/GU8XKhs70G — D Forrester (A frog no more) (@forrester2) February 17, 2026

Now that Obama’s statement is going viral, he has settled the matter. He began by saying his answer matched the spirit of the questionnaire round, but it is believed that another form of life exists somewhere else.

Issuing a follow-up statement, the 64-year-old dropped a note on Instagram, writing,

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens [are] low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.”

However, his justification failed to satisfy the curiosity of some social media users. Someone wrote, “Blink twice if the aliens made you say this,” while another user commented, “No contact with us…YET.”

Well, the first conspiracy theories about aliens existing in Area 51 started with the 1947 discovery of a flying disk spotted in New Mexico. It immediately led conspiracy theorists to believe that the area houses proof that life forms do exist beyond Earth.

OBAMA!!! – STOP LYING & BLUBBERING NONSENSE / JUST TELL US THE TRUTH ABOUT THE ALIENS!!!!!!! — WONDE ZEWDIE (@WondeZewdie) February 17, 2026

Before Obama, the presidential curiosity about aliens and UFOs had been persistent. Many of them have investigated the concept of extraterrestrial phenomena. For instance, Jimmy Carter reported a UFO sighting right before his ticket to the presidency and had promised transparency regarding the investigation.

Meanwhile, former President Ronald Reagan allegedly sought help and information from Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev about alien invasions. Even former U.S. President Bill Clinton is believed to have tasked some of his close aides to research UFOs.

However, official disclosures remain limited on any of the matters.