Barack Obama Believes Aliens Are Real – Comments On Their Whereabouts

Former President Barack Obama appeared on a podcast with Brian Tyler Cohen on February 14, and among the various topics discussed, the one that has grabbed the most attention is Obama’s stance on the existence of aliens. When asked if aliens are real, Obama replied, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them.”

He then added, “and they’re not being kept in … Area 51, there’s no underground facility – unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.” It should be noted here that Area 51 has been a hot topic of discussion regarding it being the home to aliens because of the highly secretive nature of the place.

Besides Obama, former President Bill Clinton had also commented on Area 51, saying that the place is so secretive because that is where the U.S. government authorities “do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren’t picked up by radar and all that.”

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2022, Clinton had then added, “But there’s no aliens that I know of.” Because Obama and Clinton shared similar views on Area 51, and Obama made a comment about aliens being real, the internet naturally went abuzz with various theories.

However, Obama later took to Instagram to clarify that while life might exist everywhere, during his Presidency, there were no extraterrestrial contacts that were made from creatures of some other world.

Obama’s tone in the interview was humorous and lighthearted, and he even said that the first question that he asked after becoming the President was, “Where are the aliens?” Netizens responded with shock when Cohen did not follow-up the former President on his affirmative answer to the existence of aliens and did not ask him more about the same.

One user sarcastically commented, “Obama: ‘Yes aliens are real.’ Interviewer: ‘Haha. OK, let’s move onto the next topic.” Another was more straightforward and added that what Cohen did was “one of the most epic interview fumbles of all time.”

A third user complained, "Yeah and then asked ZERO follow-ups when a fmr POTUS literally told you Aliens are real. This is not a flex this is one of the most epic interview fumbles of all time. Well done."

While other comments also showed similar sentiments towards Cohen for not asking the right follow-up questions, there were other topics as well that were discussed in the interview.

When Cohen asked Obama about the recent racist video that President Donald Trump had posted featuring the former First Couple as apes, Obama said, “I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling.”

Both Barack and Michelle Obama have dealt with the matter of the video in a rather dignified way even when Trump has refused to apologize for posting the same. While the video was deleted by the White House after it was posted, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt had tried to defend it and even asked the media to focus on real issues, instead of such made-up ones.