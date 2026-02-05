Donald Trump Sends Supporters a Valentine’s Email — and It’s Creeping Them Out

Donald Trump has finally jumped on the Valentine’s Day bandwagon. He is asking his followers to shower him with some love as well, but in a vastly different manner.

Trump is sending his ardent followers fundraising emails while also asking if they will remember him this Valentine’s Day. Thus, in a way, Trump wants the support from his fans, who should show it by giving him money.

Meidas Touch News reported the email asked a simple question, “Will I hear from you before Valentine’s Day?” Following this, there is a poll, along with another message with the name of the recipient, “I hope you still love me, Chris. I didn’t think you’d leave me hanging this close to Valentine’s Day. My State of the Union address is coming up, and you still haven’t answered this…”

It is great that Trump is checking in on his fandom, but the tone of the message is oddly persuasive. It is as if he wants to guilt-trip someone into confirming their loyalty to him, and many are calling that element out.

Genuine Trump fundraising email: give me a donation or I’ll send ICE to “come and track you down”. Literally fundraising off of the fear of ICE/DHS following the Good and Pretti killings. pic.twitter.com/vTPqPyzy48 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) January 28, 2026

But this is not the first time Donald Trump has sent emails like these to ask for money. One email from him read, “I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you. The rest of the staff went home hours ago. It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG.”

Reacting to this, many X users have labeled this move “creepy.” One wrote, “Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s ‘alone and in the dark’ and he’s writing the message from a ‘dying laptop’.”

Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s “alone and in the dark” and he’s writing the message from a “dying laptop.” The only way to help him is to donate your money to him. Disgusting grift. Very weird! pic.twitter.com/mI6Z4k5iMz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 13, 2026

The email ended in a much more gloomy manner as it signaled toward an impending doom. It stated, “We have been fighting for years. And I fear the end is near. The woke mind virus is infiltrating more and more Americans every day. This could be our last chance! Do it for America, show them MAGA is strong!”

Though it might seem that the president is strapped for money, that is certainly not the case. Recently, it has been revealed that Trump, along with his family members, is worth $10 billion.

Speaking of the greatest grifter and theft of all time, anyone check on Barron Trump latley??? Apparently, at the age of 19, he’s a billionaire, too…. thanks to his fraud of a father and his oligarch pals. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #TrumpEpsteinCoverup #TrumpisontheEpsteinList pic.twitter.com/YinJxEF2fR — jay (@BostonBaked0420) February 1, 2026

Trump already came from a rich and privileged background, thanks to the family’s earnings from several businesses. However, that money skyrocketed even more since Trump took hold of the presidency for the second time.

The family also has investments in cryptocurrency. Plus, Donald Trump himself sits at a whopping 7.3 billion dollars, making him the richest U.S. president ever.