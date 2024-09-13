Donald Trump Said THIS to Dana White Before Intense Debate With Kamala Harris

UFC President Dana White recently shared an interesting anecdote involving former President Donald Trump. Just an hour before Trump’s highly anticipated debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, he reached out to White for a brief chat. In his typical style, Trump compared the debate to a heavyweight fight, highlighting his approach to high-stakes situations. White, who has had a long-standing friendship with Trump, was promoting the UFC’s Contender Series when he revealed the phone call. Though White admitted he hadn’t watched the debate, he shared, “I haven't seen it, but I'll tell you this. He called me an hour before the debate. I don't know how it went or what happened, but I know he took it seriously. He said: ‘I look at this like a heavyweight fight. I'm not taking anybody lightly.’”

As per Daily Mail, Trump’s relationship with the UFC dates back to the early days of the organization when Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) was still struggling to find mainstream acceptance. At the time, the sport was harshly criticized, and often labeled as ‘human cockfighting.’ Trump, however, uplifted it, hosting several UFC events at his New Jersey hotels and casinos, helping the sport gain momentum. White added, “I talked to him when I was coming here, right when we got off the plane. I was in LA today. First of all, it's the second time he has had to debate.”

Dana White explains why the UFC world supports Donald Trump:



“We’re for common sense…the media has created a divide in this country that needs to go away.” pic.twitter.com/5BQQTNF5Uo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2024

During the press conference, White expressed admiration for Trump’s resilience. He said, “They didn't like how the debate turned out. They want to kick that guy [Biden] out. He's unfit to run, yet he's still the President of the United States. Now they bring in somebody who wasn't elected to actually be in there. They'll only do it on ABC. It was three to one tonight. He was facing three to one.” He acknowledged that many might wonder why Trump continues to engage in politics, given his wealth and comfortable lifestyle.

UFC CEO Dana White tells the story of him posting a Trump video and what he said to a sponsor that told him to take it down. If you didn’t like him before, you should now #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/2Nb8RikrOl — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) November 15, 2023

He remarked, ”You take any of the greatest fighters of all time, Trump is No. 1. The most resilient human being I've ever met in my life…Why keep doing this? You have money, you have a great life... why keep doing this? The one thing I can tell you - and this is a fact - this guy loves this country. He loves all Americans - regardless of what color, religion, or whatever. He's not a racist, he's a good human being. He loves America and he cares about this country. Period. End of story. If he wasn't that type of guy, I would never even associate myself with him.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As per Time magazine, White’s comments highlight the deep bond between him and Trump, a relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared values. In another interview, White shared his appreciation for Trump and said, “But yeah, I lean more right than I do left right now. And I just want to bring common sense back. Want some peace in the world. And I truly believe, friendship aside, that Donald Trump can fix a lot of the issues that are out there right now.”