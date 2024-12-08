Donald Trump Said Melania 'Never Took Advantage' of His Money in 2005 Interview: "Many Women Would.."

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss met by chance at the New York Fashion Week party in 1998. The couple stayed committed to each other for almost six years before tying the knot in 2005. During their first interview as newlyweds on CNN with Larry King, the real estate tycoon showered admiration for his third wife. He lauded her for not taking advantage of his richness, "She has never taken advantage of that situation, okay, as many women would have, frankly. I mean, she's not one that sees a beautiful something in a Fifth Avenue or Madison Avenue window and says, I'm going to get it or Please get it. It's not her thing. You know, I made a lot of money myself. So it's like I know how it's to work and what money means," Trump explained.

Trump was grateful that his new wife did not demand expensive gifts from him. Melania affirmed his claims by discussing her spending habits saying she doesn't believe in following the latest trends or fashion, "So it's not that I will say, okay, now I will have the latest bag, I want that bag, and then in one month that bag will be in the closet inside that it's not even, you know, it's kind of funny if you have that bag. It's like not in fashion. I'm not into that." Recently, the former first lady completely destroyed the lingering rumor that she was a "gold digger" in her new memoir, Melania.

According to Hello Magazine, she slammed the critics and called their accusations "baseless". She stated in the biography that she "could have easily captured the attention of numerous celebrities" if she hadn't planned a family and future with Trump. Additionally, she clarified that she shared a loving connection with her husband despite their 24-year age difference. Dismissing wild theories Melania said she was financially independent and that the majority of her wealth came from her cosmetics, jewelry, and modeling ventures. "I had earned my fortune and could easily have captured the attention of numerous celebrities if I had so desired," the former Slovenian model wrote.

Melania's present net worth stands at a whopping $70 million, as per Marca, she proved to be a serial entrepreneur like Trump by investing in her modeling career early on. Moving to New York City in 1996, where she worked for high-end fashion firms and magazines like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Glamour, drastically changed her fortune. It was because of these efforts that she became financially independent. When Melania introduced her jewelry company, 'Melania Timepieces and Jewelry', in 2010, her business savvy was made clear. She sold the pieces on QVC and earned a high-margin profit.

Her brand proved to be profitable, and it is believed that she has made over $45 million from this endeavor alone in the last ten years. She earned almost $7 million from her company in the last year, demonstrating that her business is still thriving even after her time as First Lady. Melania added a noteworthy real estate acquisition to her portfolio in January 2016 when she bought a $1.5 million condo in Trump Tower. With her business sense and astute decisions, she continues to establish her reputation and legacy.