Melania Says She Could’ve Easily Captured Anyone’s Attention, But Chose Donald Trump

Melania Trump is gearing up for the release of her much anticipated tell-all memoir Melania this week and the former First Lady has heaped praises on her husband Donald Trump. According to The Daily Beast, in the book, she disclosed that Trump is "thoughtful" and "caring" about her well-being. “For example, Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check in on my health, to ensure that I am okay and that they are taking perfect care of me. He isn’t flashy or dramatic, just genuine and caring," she wrote. Melania also spoke about how she 'could've easily captured the attention of numerous celebrities' but she had an 'instant connection' with Donald Trump.

In the memoir, the former model gives a candid account of how she first met Trump during her modeling days. She shared in the 184-page book that on a Friday night, she received a call from a friend inviting her to a party at the Kit Kat Klub. She didn't like going out to clubs, but she agreed because it was 'Fashion Week'. She stated that a man came up to her in the "sophistication and camaraderie" of the VIP section and said, “Hi. I’m Donald Trump.” “I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or a celebrity, but not much else,” she recalled. “‘Hello,’ I replied. ‘I’m Melania.’” He had a "beautiful date," she said, but simultaneously, she was "being drawn to his magnetic energy.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

She refused to give Trump her number, according to her memoir, and he handed it to her instead, calling his "bodyguard" to deliver a "sleek business card". "The connection between us was palpable," she wrote, even though she didn't call him until after going to the Caribbean as a model. “He was a bit older than me, but I, at the age of 28, felt an instant connection with him.” When she got home from their first date, she realized, “Our connection was undeniable, and our connection felt natural.” Melania also refutes playing the gold-digger, “I had earned my fortune and could easily have captured the attention of numerous celebrities if I had so desired,” she alleged.

In her latest promotional video for the coveted book she called their wedding "a beautiful affair." She captioned the X post, “From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him, his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision. Our wedding was a beautiful affair - a breathtaking gown, a perfectly created menu by our celebrated chef, and captivating live performances by music legends.” In her book, she also bragged about the "global media coverage," the "500 celebrity guests" at her Mar-a-Lago wedding, and how Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour traveled with her to Paris to choose her attire.

Supporting the former president's stance about the 2020 election results, Melania has stated in the book, “I am not the only person who questions the results.” “Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day,” she wrote—neglecting to mention explicitly that her husband and his assistants were the ones who sowed suspicions.