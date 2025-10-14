Donald Trump Reveals Plea to 19-Year-Old Barron After Surprise Move from NYU to D.C.

Donald Trump, who is currently serving as the 47th POTUS, makes sure to make time out of his busy schedule to enjoy his favorite hobby and to be with his family. The 79-year-old frequently goes golfing with his 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, and while on one of the outings, he recently mentioned his youngest son, Barron.

Barron Trump, who joined NYU for higher education, recently shifted to the DC campus to stay closer to his family. The 19-year-old often makes headlines as fans love to speculate about his love life. Barron, however, has been quite secretive about his personal life, and fans are only left to wonder what’s actually going on in his life. The dynamics of his relationship with his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, are also often discussed by observers.

Amid the chatter, Trump himself revealed what he recently told Barron, who is now said to be living at the White House. When Trump went golfing with Kai, she vlogged the outing to give a glimpse of their perfect day out. The new video is part of her new YouTube series called ‘1 on 1 with Kai’. In the hour-long video shared on October 1, Kai was seen asking her grandfather some pressing questions about his personal life.

While riding in a golf cart, Kai asked him how Barron was doing at NYU. To this, Trump replied, “Good, he’s doing good. He’s a good boy. He loves you.” He then mimicked his son as he continued, “He (Barron) said, ‘Say hello to Kai, Dad.'”

He further revealed, “I said, ‘Barron, why don’t you come out and watch?’ … he’s so cute.”

Grandpa Trump and Kai chitchat about Barron☺️🫶 pic.twitter.com/b3fbQNIlXG — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) October 12, 2025

Barron often stays out of public glare, unlike Trump’s other children. While Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric, and Don Jr. have notable social media presences and are often seen joining their father on public events, Barron barely makes any appearances and doesn’t even have a known social media profile where fans could get updates about his life.

Barron, who is reportedly 6 feet 9 inches, topped the headlines when he made a rare appearance at his father’s inaugration in 2025. The young man looked handsome in a suit and stole many hearts with his charming smile and amusing height. Since then, his young female fans have wished for getting more frequent glimpses of him.

He was barely spotted at the NYU campus, and people wondered if he was even attending classes.

While staying out of public eyes, Barron is preparing for his bright future. The 19-year-old is worth $150 million, according to Forbes. Apart from earning in the crypto market, he also launched his own luxury real estate company called Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in partnership with two of his high school classmates.

BREAKING: Barron Trump is launching a luxury real estate company – NYP pic.twitter.com/8hUwPZhG5t — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 21, 2025

Barron is clearly following his father’s footsteps by learning the know-how of business and launching a real estate company. But some MAGA supporters also want him to pursue politics. Shortly after Trump’s inaugration, the MAGA crowd chanted ‘Barron 2044’ as they wished to see him as president one day. 2044 would be the earliest election year when Barron would be eligible to run for President if he chooses to enter politics.