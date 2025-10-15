Donald Trump Reveals Melania’s 3-Word Reaction After FBI Raided Her ‘Private’ Closets and Drawers

Donald Trump often speaks about things that have happened to him in the past, including both good and bad incidents. One event that he has talked about repeatedly in the past and continues doing so is the 2022 FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump has always maintained that the raid was an “unlawful witch hunt” on the part of the Biden government, and he also associates it with the results of the 2020 election, which, according to the President, was rigged.

As reported by The Irish Star, during a press conference on Wednesday, Trump talked about the same incident again, and this time, he focused on Melania Trump’s reaction when the raid happened. He said that Melania was shocked and she went like, “Wow, what happened?”

Talking about the raid, Trump further said, “They raided, illegally, my house in Florida, Mar-A-Lago. They went through the drawers of my young son. They went through all the drawers and cabinets of the First Lady.” He then added that Melania’s meticulous nature made her shocked at the whole thing because what happened left her drawers and rooms in a mess, which she naturally did not like.

Previously, Melania’s friends had also mentioned that the First Lady was extremely unhappy with the raid and also felt that FBI officials contaminated her bedroom and the fact that they went through her underwear drawer was shocking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Trump also seems to be unable to get over the raid as he described the incident as “the worst weaponization of a political opponent in the history of the world.” The FBI had carried out the raid as part of a larger investigation mission to look into the handling of confidential documents by Trump, who had been slapped with a bunch of lawsuits back then.

The seized documents were later returned to Trump, who was glad with the move and also mentioned that those “will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library” and continued to claim that he had done nothing wrong.

Trump’s agitation with the whole thing was even clearer when he came back to office and fired multiple high-ranking people associated with the raid and kept his loyalists in positions of power. Currently, he is busy deploying National troops to various Democrat-led cities and the press conference of Wednesday was also about the same.

Trump has mentioned that deploying these troops in those cities has become one of his passions, while citizens of those places continue living in a state of fear and chaos. Trump’s claim that the Democrat-led cities having high volumes of crime do not add up when compared with facts, but that has not discouraged the President from continuing what he considers to be right.

Besides deploying the troops, Trump was busy with establishing the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Trump claimed that he has brought peace in the Middle East with this historic deal and has been praised by various leaders around the world.