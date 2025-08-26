Donald Trump Slams FBI for Raid on Melania’s ‘Private Spaces’ – Says, “What They Did Was a Disgrace”

What could be Donald Trump’s favourite time-pass hobby? It’s criticizing people! No, really, during a discussion with South Korean President Lee Jae‑Myung on Monday, President Donald Trump criticized the Department of Justice and FBI for what he called an intrusive search during the 2022 Mar‑a‑Lago raid.

When the reporter questioned whether there were going to be more raids like the one at John Bolton’s residence, Trump responded defensively, saying, “They raided my house, I can tell you that. They did a big raid.” He condemned the FBI’s actions, accusing agents of taking “everything that wasn’t pinned down, and some things that were.”

As per Mirror US, Donald Trump expressed particular anger over what he described as the invasion of his family’s private spaces. “They went into my wife’s area, and even into my young son’s—and what they did was a disgrace,” he said.

According to Trump, agents “took everything that wasn’t pinned down—and even some things that were.” He said that while he wasn’t present during the raid, Melania Trump returned afterwards to find her belongings disturbed. “She’s very neat, very meticulous,” Trump said. “She came back and said, ‘Woo.’ It wasn’t the way she left it. You know, it’s not a good feeling. I know the feeling.”

For context, in August 2022, the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents. While the probe was dropped without charges, Trump remains unhappy about it. However, he said, “But how did it work out? Oh, I see—we’re in the Oval Office. Didn’t work out too well for them, did it?” indicating that life comes in full circle for people.

President Trump and John Bolton’s rocky relationship stretches back years and includes recent clashes over Bolton’s criticism of Trump’s summit with Russian President Putin. https://t.co/XwIU5mLbxn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the FBI authorities raided former adviser John Bolton’s home in Maryland sometime back as part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records.” An FBI official stated that the bureau was “conducting court-authorized activity in the area. There is no threat to public safety.” The FBI also searched Bolton’s office in downtown Washington, and multiple unmarked federal vehicles were parked outside.

Trump says “he didn’t know nothing about it, [hadn’t been briefed] saw it this morning on television they did a …

RAID” 😉👍 Friday 6’Oclock can be dangerous …

Q Drop a 👍 If you know he knew. pic.twitter.com/KlsUNcDzkl — Mainepatriot777 (@bil78850_bill) August 23, 2025

The search related to his book explored potential unauthorised leaks, now viewed by officials as potential “weaponization.” When Trump was questioned about the raid, he said he had nothing to do with it. Meanwhile, John Bolton’s team noted that the raid might be an act of retaliation.

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton: “Putin…sees Trump as an easy mark, and he’s been manipulating him very successfully since the election.” pic.twitter.com/sTHZGJ3oue — Republicans for Ukraine (@GOP4Ukraine) March 12, 2025

John Bolton was dismissed from office in 2019, and since then, the duo has had a rough relationship and never saw eye to eye. Following Trump’s return to the White House, Bolton has become one of his most vocal critics, especially regarding U.S. policy on Ukraine. He frequently accused Donald Trump of showing excessive deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( via CNN).

Bolton responded to CNN, saying he was unaware of any investigations and was still looking into the situation. Many compared John Bolton’s search to the 2022 Mar‑a‑Lago raid and believed it was planned, as officials were in plain clothes when it happened. Consequently, Bolton’s political clashes with Trump began after he left the White House during his first term and have only intensified.