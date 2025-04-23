Donald Trump Receives Backlash for Showing Children a ‘Disturbing’ Picture Over Easter

Donald Trump is receiving immense backlash for something he did over Easter. The President, who interacted with the children at the event, is held accountable for showing them a “disturbing” picture.

The mishap on the President’s end happened at the annual Easter Egg Roll that the White House hosted. Several kids aged 12 and below accompanied their parents to Washington, DC, to partake in the famous tradition.

The kids at the event were given an opportunity to meet the President. A photo from the event is now going viral because of enraged netizens. The snap shows Donald Trump showing the kids a trading card at the event.

Netizens aren’t mad at the seemingly wholesome interaction but at what the card actually depicted. The trading card that was deemed to be inappropriate by the internet for children featured an element of blood and violence.

The photo on the card was taken during the President’s failed assassination attempt. The picture was snapped at a campaign rally last year, featuring Trump right after he was shot in the ear.

It did not take long for people to take offence at the President’s inability to censor the inappropriate image for the children present. Netizens could not believe the President’s lack of sensitivity to the fact that he was exposing children to the gruesome image.

Trump Showing Kids a Trading Card Depicting His Assassination Attempt at the WH Easter Egg Roll. Totally normal and sane. . pic.twitter.com/77UNTtVCac — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 21, 2025

“WTH?? Children did not need to see the picture of him after he was shot,” one user noted. “Actually insane,” another noted. “Are you kidding me. Is this real?” a third questioned.

“That’s almost as disturbing as his face in this picture,” another joked. “Not sure what’s more disturbing, the card or the look on his face,” a user added, referring to the joyful expression on the 78-year-old’s face.

“Just the thing to show children on Easter… a bloody face. What a guy,” a netizen commented sarcastically. Several other netizens expressed disbelief and labelled Trump and his actions as “inappropriate.”

Trump surrounded by children at what should have been an Easter celebration, showing them his ‘Trump assassination attempt’ trading card. He can spin any old bullshit to kids in signed MAGA caps. But of course, it’s the drag queens of “the left” who are indoctrinating kids. pic.twitter.com/oxlSYj4qlW — Moog (@a_toots) April 22, 2025

Another noted how the assassination attempt was an “inappropriate event” to share with the children present there. One particular user questioned how the President is able to laugh at “what would have to be the most horrific & traumatizing experience of his life.” The same user went on to label Trump’s behaviour as “perplexing.”

The picture that was featured on the trading card was taken on the day of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It showed Trump being surrounded by his security personnel as they rushed to get him off the stage. It was snapped right after a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to murder the Republican. Eight shots in total were fired from an AR-15-style rifle by Crooks.