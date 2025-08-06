Donald Trump Plans to Install Nuclear Missiles on the White House Roof—Because, Why Not!

Donald Trump’s love for modifying the White House is here to stay. The President is reportedly looking into ways to install nuclear missiles on the roof of the historical building. This decision comes after Trump declared that he would be adding a $200 million ballroom to the White House.

The President was seen walking on the roof of the White House with a group of people in tow. He and the horde of people appeared to be inspecting the roof closely. The walkabout came soon after Trump’s statement about installing nuclear weapons on the roof.

Press members who were present on the White House grounds questioned the President’s plans. He was asked in depth about his construction plans for the roof. “Missiles. Nuclear missiles,” Trump simply answered. He then went on to gesture at the White House roof to make his intention clear.

What caught many people’s eyes was the hand motion that the President made after. Right after revealing his big plans, the President outstretched his hand away from his body with an open palm facing the ground.

The gesture can simply be dismissed as Trump’s attempt to depict a missile being launched. Elon Musk making a similar hand gesture in the past has earned him public backlash. It is highly likely that the President will be scrutinized for making the gesture that looked similar to a nazi salute.

Spotted: President Trump atop the White House. Q: “Sir, why are you are on the roof?” Q: “Mr. President, what are you doing up there?” pic.twitter.com/MQlA6TUnEb — CSPAN (@cspan) August 5, 2025

Trump’s inspection walk did not stop there. The President visited several areas of the White House, possibly with renovation plans in mind. One individual in the group took pictures of a few spots while walking with the group. James McCrery, an architect who is overseeing the ballroom renovation, also walked with the group.

The missiles won’t be the first revamp the President has given the historic building. He previously shared how he had plans to add a $200 ballroom to the East Wing of the building. The controversial move had netizens talking about how the designs bore a resemblance to the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Melania Trump did this to the White House rose garden so her husband couldn’t bury her there. pic.twitter.com/2OC67tkUG3 — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 3, 2025

When reporters asked the President about his walk on the rooftop, he claimed that he was “taking a little walk” while mentioning the “ballroom on the other side.”

“Just another way to spend my money for this country,” Trump added. He went on to share that the renovations were going to be paid for by him. The President has also announced plans for renovating the Rose Garden in the past. White Stones now sit where the green lawn of the garden used to be.