Donald Trump Snaps at Black Reporter as She Asks About Epstein ‘Taking Young Women’ From His Mar-a-Lago Resort

Donald Trump might be a wise man who’s made his way through public scrutiny, legal lawsuits, massive hate from the opposition party, and a strong desire to make America Great Again, despite the negative political tension. This time, he sharply dismissed a reporter’s question and made controversial remarks about one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

Epstein, the late controversial figure, was a convicted s-x offender who was accused by several underage girls of sexual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time. He died under mysterious circumstances in jail in 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide. Still, rumours suggest that he had a client list with names of high-profile individuals, secret information, and much more.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the public pressure on Donald Trump continues to sustain despite the administration claiming that no such files exist. Reportedly, even MAGA supporters are upset and have accused the president of denying transparency and not keeping his word. Over the past several weeks, questions about his relationship with Epstein and knowledge of the disgraced financier’s crimes have dominated nearly every public appearance.

During a July 22 meeting at the White House with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Trump whether he was aware of Epstein “taking young women” from his Mar-a-Lago resort—including Giuffre, who had been employed there.

Knowing Trump’s peculiar media tactics, he cut her off and said, “No, I didn’t know. I figured it would be ABC fake news that would ask that question—one of the worst,” he said. “But no, I don’t know why. I said if he’s taken anybody from Mar-a-Lago, he’s hiring or whatever he’s doing—I didn’t like it. And we threw him out.”

REPORTER: Do you know why Epstein was taking those young women, including Virginia Giuffre? TRUMP: No, I didn’t know. I figured it would be ABC fake news that would ask that question. One of the worst. But no I don’t know really why. pic.twitter.com/7RO0briM18 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025

A day earlier, Donald Trump had suggested Giuffre may have been working at Mar-a-Lago’s spa and that Epstein had “stolen” her from the resort: “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

And there it is. Trump admits that Jeffrey Epstein “stole” young girls from him at Mar-a-Lago’s “spa” and brought them into his child sex trafficking ring. This includes Virginia Giuffre who died by suicide in April. pic.twitter.com/b4oWRVTMYj — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 29, 2025

Virginia Giuffre had not only accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse but also Prince Andrew. She died by suicide in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years. As per NBC News, Virginia was raised in Florida, where she already had an ugly history of trauma and abuse before she met Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Epstein, who then moulded her to be abused by the late trafficker from 1999 to 2002.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theGrio (@thegrio)

As Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite, was also found guilty on five counts of s-x trafficking in 2021, focus on the Trump administration demanding answers for the release of the secret files continues. Meanwhile, a recent report by Bloomberg revealed that Trump’s name was among those high-profile names from the final set of FBI documents related to Epstein.

Deceased Virginia Giuffre’s heartbroken family has also issued a public statement where they have firmly stated that they are awaiting justice for their beloved family member, who is no more, due to the heinous deeds of some evil people. “We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this,” the family’s statement added.

R.I.P. TONIGHT VIRGINIA ROBERTS GIUFFRE— She was Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser who shined the light on Prince Andrew and others. She overcame a life of abuse and pain to become a proud Mom and we will always remember her bravery. (Photo from my book The Spider) pic.twitter.com/tzI4P1wf99 — barry levine (@barryscoopking) April 26, 2025

As public pressure increases immensely, will Trump release the files? Or to be more specific, why do the lines between the actual incident and the recent claims by the members of the Trump administration seem so blurred? Is this another political game, or is there more to what the tabloid headlines say?